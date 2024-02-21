PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Commerce – the official full-service, economic development organization for the State of Rhode Island – recently debuted the state's new tourism-focused marketing campaign, "All That." With the intention of driving occupancy throughout the Ocean State and bringing revenue into communities, the integrated marketing campaign will showcase Rhode Island's vast offerings and diversity for travelers.

RHODE ISLAND DEBUTS “ALL THAT” TOURISM MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Rhode Island is a state of firsts; a state of game changers, inventors, icons, rebels; Rhode Island is historic, scenic, delectable; Rhode Island is "All That."

The campaign will be featured nationally and in select markets through a combination of social, digital and broadcast advertisements, boasting stunning visuals of the state's many iconic landmarks, decadent culinary landscape, nearly 400 miles of New England coastline as well as picturesque scenes of the state's outdoor activities. "All That" is a new dawn of tourism, and the Ocean State is ready to welcome every variation of traveler. To kick off the campaign, the state is partnering with The Jennifer Hudson Show, to help bring the Ocean State into the national spotlight through its iconic attractions, inclusive culture, and prominent history. Staying true to its principles as a state of firsts, Visit Rhode Island will be the first tourism corporation to partner with the show in launching a tourism marketing campaign.

"Tourism is one of our state's largest economic drivers, though it's our residents, who continue to show up offering best-in-class experiences, that propel us forward as an internationally acclaimed destination," said Governor Dan McKee. "This campaign is not only a testament to what makes Rhode Island 'All That' but also a testament to our community that refuses to be anything but extraordinary."

"No matter who you are or where you are from, Rhode Island has something for you. Visitors can explore vibrant neighborhoods and sunny beaches, enjoy our rich arts and music scene, and sample world-class cuisine here in the Ocean State," said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. "This new campaign will ensure that travelers know that whatever they are looking for in their next trip, Rhode Island is "All That."

"Rhode Island is 'All That'—home to a rich history, beautifully preserved heritage sites, a culinary scene that spans from exquisite seafood to unique local delicacies, and unparalleled natural beauties. Our new marketing campaign is an open invitation to explore the vast, diverse experiences we offer, proving that Rhode Island truly embodies 'all that' and more," said Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner.

"During the Pandemic we were Rhody Resilient. Not closing the state completely and continuing our marketing efforts, emphasizing our outdoor activities," said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer for Rhode Island Commerce. "Now, looking ahead, it's time we let people know that our state is "All That," and today we can say this with confidence. Visit us for an epicurean journey, a historic rendezvous, an outdoor adventure, or a relaxing retreat; we have "All That."

Rhode Island is packed with beaches and fresh-from-the-ocean seafood that travelers have come to know and love. Recognized as the Ocean State and proud of it, take a second look and visitors will find Rhode Island is also full of public art, swanky mansions, charming villages, farms, breweries and wineries, winding trails, and walkable cities. Little Rhody is artistic, rebellious, historic and modern, welcoming and diverse.

For more information on visiting the state of Rhode Island visit, https://www.VisitRhodeIsland.com. To view a sampling of the "All That" advertisements and for more information on Rhode Island's tourism initiatives, click here.

About Rhode Island Commerce

Rhode Island Commerce is the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island. It works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens. Rhode Island Commerce's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. In 2022, Rhode Island attracted 27.7 million visitors, and tourism spending contributed $5.3 billion to the State's economy with a total economic impact of $7.9 billion. Tourism subsidized 84,386 jobs, representing one in every eight jobs in the State, providing more than $1.9 billion in government revenues as well as contributed $903 million in state and local taxes. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to www.VisitRhodeIsland.com.

