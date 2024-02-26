Rhode Island Energy Selects Landis+Gyr to Deploy Advanced Smart Grid Technology

Landis+Gyr

26 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

The agreement includes installation of the Gridstream® Connect AMI network, Revelo® smart sensing meters, software, and support to enable grid modernization for improved reliability and efficiency

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) and Rhode Island Energy have agreed to a contract to deploy and support advanced smart metering technology for 530,000 electric customers in the state.

The utility will be installing Landis+Gyr's Revelo metering platform, featuring grid-edge sensing and edge computing capabilities to manage load and support grid troubleshooting. The Revelo meter operates on Landis+Gyr's RF Wi-SUN network, which also supports interaction with other smart energy and smart city devices.

The path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is driven by technology, and Rhode Island Energy is in the midst of creating a two-way grid that has the flexibility to support electrification of transportation while integrating renewable energy resources. Adding grid edge intelligence across its distribution system through advanced metering is a key part of that process.

Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect network and software provide a secure and flexible communications hub for managing metering data. Additionally, advanced grid-edge processing allows for greater consumer engagement with applications such as real-time load disaggregation and pricing information.

By deploying advanced metering technology, Rhode Island Energy is better able to support plans for further integration of distributed energy resources, increasing the scale of transportation electrification and balancing other new loads coming onto the grid. Rhode Island Energy's deployment of the new meters is expected to begin in 2025.

"The Revelo platform is truly the next generation of electric meter, with grid sensor capabilities built in that improve consumer energy management and distribution grid awareness to better balance load and integrate distributed energy resources," said Chuck Yechout, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. "We look forward to working with Rhode Island Energy on their grid modernization goals."

About Rhode Island Energy

Rhode Island Energy provides essential energy services to over 770,000 customers across Rhode Island through the delivery of electricity or natural gas. Rhode Island Energy's team of 1,300 employees is dedicated to helping Rhode Island customers and communities thrive, while supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future. Rhode Island Energy is part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient, and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information visit www.RIEnergy.com and stay connected on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

About Landis+Gyr 

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/4542332/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

News Releases in Similar Topics

