Rhode Island Gets Its Own Nuvia Dental Implant Center Opening August 19 in Johnston

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Dental Implant Center For Rhode Islanders who have been making the drive to Massachusetts or beyond for full-mouth dental implants, that trip is about to get a whole lot shorter. Nuvia Dental Implant Center is opening its Johnston, RI location on August 19, 2026, at 1526 Atwood Avenue, Suite 201 — bringing its permanent teeth in 24 hours process to the Providence area for the first time.

Providence Has Always Been a Healthcare Destination. Now It Has Nuvia.

The Providence area has long drawn patients from across Rhode Island and neighboring states for specialized medical care. It's a city with serious healthcare infrastructure, and residents here are no strangers to seeking out the best available option — even when that means traveling for it.

What changes on August 19 is that the award winning option for full-mouth dental implants is now local. Nuvia — named Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year by Healthcare Business Review for three consecutive years (2024, 2025, and 2026) — operates on a model that delivers a complete, permanent set of zirconia teeth within 24 hours of surgery. No temporary teeth. No potential for a 10+ month wait.

Why Patients Have Been Traveling — and Why They Won't Have To

Full-mouth dental implant restoration isn't available everywhere, and the quality and timeline vary significantly across providers. Patients in Rhode Island have historically had to look outside the state to find a provider with Nuvia's combination of same-day permanence, all-inclusive pricing, and dedicated anesthesia — a setup where a separate anesthesiologist monitors the patient throughout surgery, rather than the surgeon managing both at once.

The Johnston center brings that same model to a community that has needed it. Appointments, surgery, and permanent teeth — all within reach, without the drive.

What to Expect at the Johnston Location

The process at Johnston is identical to every other Nuvia center: a consultation with a Smile Consultant, a CT scan and individualized treatment plan, surgery with dedicated anesthesia, and permanent zirconia teeth placed the following day. Pricing is all-inclusive and presented transparently at consultation — no surprise fees, no add-ons after the fact.

For patients coming from further across the state or from nearby Connecticut, the two-day model is designed to be practical. Surgery on day one. Permanent smile on day two.

1526 Atwood Avenue, Suite 201, Johnston, RI 02919. Opening August 19, 2026.

Learn more about dental implants in the Providence area →

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center provides full-mouth dental implants using the All-on-4® method, delivering permanent zirconia teeth within 24 hours of surgery. Named Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year by Healthcare Business Review in 2024, 2025, and 2026, Nuvia operates centers across the country with a focus on advanced technology, precision, and patient-first care.

Take the 60-second quiz to see if you may be a candidate

Media Contact

Nuvia Dental Implant Center

[email protected]

www.nuviasmiles.com

SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center