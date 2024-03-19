Rhombus Named Among Fastest-Growing Companies in the Pacific by Inc. Regionals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region by Inc. Magazine. This honor highlights Rhombus' dedication to innovation and excellence and impact on the security technology landscape. Rhombus is proud to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards for safety and surveillance.

Inc. Regionals respected list recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies by region over a two-year period. These emerging companies are seen as formidable disruptors and tend to be the biggest job creators in America. Their growth not only showcases their prowess but also their potential to shape industries and drive innovation. Inc. Regionals has listed Rhombus among the 1,132 companies making an outsized impact across the U.S. Rhombus soared to #87 on the Regionals 2024 Pacific list, a testament to its remarkable growth trajectory.

This past year alone, Rhombus has hit significant new milestones, including:

Securing an additional $26 million in equity investments

in equity investments The launch of a major new product line, Access Control, to drive unified building security

A surge in integration partnerships, including Omnilert, Roboflow, Singlewire's Informacast, Lumeo and Pimloc

"Securing a place on Inc. Regionals' list marks another significant milestone in our journey," stated Garrett Larsson, CEO of Rhombus. This achievement is a testament to the tireless dedication of our team to deliver value to customers and partners every day. We're at the early stages of long-term opportunity to transform physical security, and as a result, we are strongly positioned to continue growing at scale."

About Rhombus

Rhombus is a unified, cloud-based physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit rhombus.com .

