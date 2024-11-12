Rhone Introduces "Head in the Game" with Kevin Love, Lilia Vu, and Lauren Hartlage

"Head in the Game" is a brand campaign featuring professional athletes and Rhone ambassadors Kevin Love, Lilia Vu, and Lauren Hartlage, designed to raise awareness around Mental Fitness

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rhone , a leading lifestyle brand dedicated to championing Mental Fitness, unveiled its "Head in the Game" brand campaign, featuring Five-Time All-Star and NBA Champion Kevin Love; No. 2 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings Lilia Vu; and Lauren Hartlage who celebrated her third year on the LPGA Tour in August. The campaign will roll out across prime-time television and high-impact Out-of-Home (OOH) locations, including New York's Times Square, from today.

In the TV spots- one centered around Rhone's partnership with the NBA and Love and another spot focused on Rhone's partnership with the LPGA, Vu, and Hartlage - Rhone's ambassadors are captured amongst college and high school players as they prepare, focus, and drown out the noise to go after what's theirs. Featuring intimate moments amidst engaging cuts and striking transitions on and off the court and course, the campaign is designed to resonate with everyone - from amateurs to seasoned athletes, to the everyday individual.

The phrase "get your head in the game" often carries a negative connotation, used when someone isn't performing at their best. Rhone's "Head in the Game" campaign flips this narrative, and aims to elevate public understanding of Mental Fitness as a proactive approach to health: inspiring conversations and encouraging action.

As part of the campaign, Rhone will collaborate with community ambassadors to bring this campaign and messaging to life through user-generated content (UGC), social media engagement, and Rhone's Mental Fitness content hub featuring expert advice, inspiring personal stories, and resources, making Mental Fitness an accessible conversation for Rhone's audience. Additionally, Rhone is rolling out a series of events designed to help everyone get their head in the game. Rhone's signature Mind & Muscle events are a powerful combination of physical movement and mental conditioning, reinforcing the brand's belief that our minds are a muscle that needs training as much as any other. These ticketed events will launch in mid-November and run through the end of the year across New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, and Connecticut. In support of Rhone's partnership with the Kevin Love Fund, Rhone is donating proceeds from the ticket sales to help with the expansion of the nonprofit's mental health curriculum.

Ben Checketts, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Rhone, said: "We're committed to promoting the importance of mental well-being as essential for everyone, and we hope that this campaign helps to destigmatize mental health conversations, along with everything else we do at Rhone to promote this mindset, our brand mission is to positively impact over 100 million lives. Together, let's get every head in the game."

Prioritizing positive mental health on and off the course and court

A fierce mental health advocate, Love shares the lifestyle brand's commitment to promoting positive mental health, destigmatizing it in sports and advocating for it to be just as important as physical well-being. Love's involvement aligns seamlessly with his core values, shaped by his personal journey and the creation of the Kevin Love Fund. Through his foundation, he is dedicated to breaking the stigma around mental health and providing resources that prioritize mental wellness alongside physical well-being.

To support this, Rhone will be donating to The Kevin Love Fund to allow for their evidence-based mental health curriculum to be completely free for students and educators, both in the U.S. and globally.

Kevin Love commented: "'Head in the Game' sparks conversations that recognize the brain as a muscle that requires just as much training and attention as the rest of the body. The goal is to redefine the way we approach mental health, ensuring it becomes a key part of overall health and performance—because when every head is in the game, everyone thrives."

Vu and Hartlage share a similar commitment to Mental Fitness, and have both been outspoken about the ways their mental well-being has impacted them both on and off the course.

Lilia Vu commented: "I'm honored to partner with Rhone, a brand deeply committed to the importance of mental well-being, on their 'Head in the Game' campaign which reflects Rhone's dedication over the years to redefining health by encouraging people to prioritize their Mental Fitness just as much as their physical fitness."

Lauren Hartlage commented: "Partnering with Rhone has been such a natural fit because their values of hard work, dedication, and mental well-being align closely with my own. Staying present and focusing on my mental state has been a game-changer for me and 'Head in the Game' reflects how important it is to approach Mental Fitness with the same focus we give to physical training."

An integrated campaign led by agency IMA

From concept to campaign, Rhone worked with global creative agency IMA to bring the integrated campaign to life. The 15s and 30s TV spots will air nationwide across linear television and premium streaming platforms such as Peacock, Hulu, and Amazon whilst an extended 60s brand version will be available on Rhone's channels, in addition to the OOH activations across New York City. The campaign will also extend across retail stores, digital, and social media platforms, driving engagement and interaction with Rhone's community directly.

Claire Bradley, Creative Director at IMA said: "With new partnerships with the NBA and LPGA, we knew this was the perfect moment to bring Rhone's commitment to Mental Fitness to entirely new audiences. With a focus on mental resilience, it was important that the campaign be an invitation – showing how mental well-being is an inclusive conversation for all, no matter where you are on your journey. The campaign highlights diverse stories through intimate vignettes, demonstrating how pressures and distractions can impact anyone, but with the right mental strength, they can overcome challenges and achieve more."

Directed by Nicholas Woytuk

Another key element of the campaign's strength lies in the artistic collaboration with film director Nicholas Woytuk. Known for his ability to capture intimate moments, Woytuk worked closely with Rhone and IMA to bring the brand vision and mission to life. His approach brought a blend of authentic yet cinematic visuals and intimate storytelling, underscored by a deep emotional connection between athletes and their game.

Nicholas Woytuk commented: "'Head in the Game' was an opportunity to capture the mental challenges people face and highlight how critical Mental Fitness is to success, both on and off the field. Working with Rhone, Kevin Love, Lilia Vu, and Lauren Hartlage allowed us to tell authentic stories about resilience, presence, and overcoming obstacles. Our goal was to create visuals that feel personal yet relatable—reminding everyone that the right mindset can empower us to perform at our best, no matter where we are on our journey."

Through "Head in the Game," Rhone is proud to inspire conversations around the essential connection between mental and physical fitness. With the support of Love, Vu, and Hartlage, this campaign aims to redefine mental well-being as a critical component of performance and everyday life. As this campaign unfolds, Rhone hopes to empower individuals everywhere to prioritize their mental health and recognize its equal importance to physical health.

About Rhone

Founded in 2014, Rhone is a performance lifestyle brand dedicated to championing Mental Fitness. Engineered for optimal style, comfort, and performance, our clothing is designed to enhance every aspect of the active individual's life. Led by brothers Nate & Ben Checketts, Rhone is fueled by a clear vision: positively impacting lives through a commitment to Mental Fitness, inspiring community, and crafting performance-driven products. Rhone's purpose is straightforward yet impactful: to inspire those who challenge themselves in their relentless pursuit of progress. In addition to a robust E-commerce business and a strong wholesale presence, Rhone currently has 15 retail stores across the U.S., all of which are used for building community through various initiatives such as the brand's signature Mind & Muscle events. More information can be found at www.rhone.com .

