Rhone named Official On-Course Apparel Partner of the LPGA Tour and Epson Tour

Premium wellness brand to elevate performance with exclusive staff uniforms

Collaboration to drive athlete development and empower young girls in golf

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhone, the premium wellness and performance lifestyle brand, and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced today that Rhone will become the Exclusive Official On-Course Apparel Partner of the LPGA Tour and Epson Tour as well as the Official Staff Uniform Provider of both tours.

"We are thrilled to partner with LPGA as the LPGA Tour Official and Exclusive On-Course Apparel Partner," says Nate Checketts, CEO and Co-Founder, Rhone. "LPGA and its players are an inspiration, and it is an honor to have Rhone aligned with the organization as we enter a new chapter of our brand with our women's offering."

As part of this collaboration, Rhone will provide uniforms for LPGA Tour and Epson Tour staff, beginning with the official launch of Rhone's highly anticipated women's line in spring 2024. The collection aims to empower women with high-quality, functional, and stylish activewear and performance-driven lifestyle apparel.

"The LPGA and Rhone are united by a common passion and a shared commitment to innovation and excellence," says Emma Crepeau, Chief Growth Officer, Rhone. "Together, we combine our missions to inspire performance, empower individuals to reach their full potential, and to instill life skills within communities. Fueled by our collective support in the pursuit of progress, we look forward to working together to assist talent in developing and achieving success."

The partnership between Rhone and the LPGA – which is rooted in shared values of innovation, community, and performance – extends beyond apparel:

Fan Expo Displays: Rhone will feature fan expo displays at four LPGA Tour tournaments, engaging with golf enthusiasts and showcasing its commitment to both performance and style.

Rhone will feature fan expo displays at four LPGA Tour tournaments, engaging with golf enthusiasts and showcasing its commitment to both performance and style. LPGA*USGA Girls Golf: Rhone will contribute to the growth and enhancement of the LPGA *USGA Girls Golf program, aimed at empowering young girls through the sport of golf.

Rhone LPGA Athlete Development Program : Direct support will be provided by Rhone for the LPGA's Athlete Development Program. This initiative offers resources, programs, and services to help players achieve peak performance in areas such as nutrition, strength and conditioning, and mental health and wellness.

Rhone LPGA's Brand Ambassadors: With the launch of their women's line, Rhone is working to identify female professional golfers to serve as brand ambassadors, further strengthening their commitment to the growth and development of the women's game.

"Rhone's commitment to versatile and quality performance products aligns seamlessly with the needs of our staff, who work tirelessly every day to ensure the world's best golfers can reach their peak performance," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "But this partnership is about so much more than just uniforms – it's helping enhance athlete performance and empowerment across the women's game. We're excited about the opportunities ahead because Rhone shares our values and, together, we're deeply committed to elevating, inspiring and advancing girls and women on and off the golf course."

About Rhone

Founded in 2014 and led by brothers Nate & Ben Checketts, Rhone is a premium wellness brand whose mission is to positively impact lives through their commitment to mental fitness, inspiring community and their products crafted for performance. With a Women's Collection launching in May 2024, Rhone's dedication to inclusivity and wellness aims to inspire and outfit those who challenge themselves in their relentless pursuit of progress. In addition to a robust E-commerce business, Rhone currently has 15 retail stores across the U.S., all of which are used for building community through various initiatives such as the brand's signature Mind & Muscle events. More information can be found at www.rhone.com

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's premier women's professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent more than 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women's sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps.

