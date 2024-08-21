Rhone Signs LPGA Tour Athletes Lilia Vu and Lauren Hartlage

This move showcases Rhone's commitment to doubling down on its investment in women's sports

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhone , the performance lifestyle brand dedicated to championing mental fitness, today announced the signing of two LPGA Tour Athletes to its roster: Lilia Vu, No. 2 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings who recently earned her fifth LPGA victory; and Lauren Hartlage, who will celebrate her third year on the LPGA Tour in August and finished top five in the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The addition of Vu and Hartlage to Rhone's roster is a natural extension of Rhone's partnership with the LPGA and the company's investment in golf and the fast-growing world of women's sports. In January, Rhone and the LPGA announced Rhone as the Exclusive Official On-Course Apparel Partner of the LPGA Tour and Epson Tour, as well as the Official Staff Uniform Provider of both tours. As the only performance lifestyle brand focused on mental fitness, this partnership extends beyond apparel and is rooted in shared values. Rhone will contribute to the growth and enhancement of the LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Program, aimed at empowering young girls through golf, and the Athlete Development Program, which offers resources, programs, and services to help players achieve peak performance.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Lilia and Lauren," said Emma Crepeau, Chief Growth Officer, Rhone. "It has been a long time coming that female athletes get the acknowledgement and support they deserve and we at Rhone cannot wait to be alongside these athletes as they deal with the everyday challenges of high-performance sports."

By crafting clothing that helps you feel, perform, and look your best Rhone aims to positively impact more than 100 million lives. Vu and Hartlage will play a key role in this mission and will be invaluable assets in the research and development of future women's collections, ensuring Rhone's products are tailored for the highest level of competitive golf. As part of Rhone's ongoing commitment to physical and mental fitness, they will launch a new content series in 2025 that puts an emphasis on telling inspiring stories and highlighting unique experiences, encouraging personal growth and progress. Vu and Hartlage will be integral to this series, contributing to Rhone's content and future golf campaigns.

Golf is as much a mental game as it is a physical one, and Rhone's mission is personal to both Vu and Hartlage. After overcoming a back injury that hindered her ability to compete in golf, Vu shared the mental toll it took on her and the mindset that helped her win the Meijer LPGA Classic in June, which she recounts as her most meaningful win to date. Hartlage has also been outspoken about the importance of focusing on her mental game and has shared that staying in the moment has helped her improve her game as much as working on her swing.

"I am thrilled to partner with Rhone, one of the only performance lifestyle brands with an exclusive collection dedicated to the needs of Women," said Lilia Vu. "Their overarching commitment to our sport and the LPGA makes them the ideal partner to help me achieve further my success both on and off of the golf course."

"Rhone is a brand that resonates with my values of hard work and dedication to craft, while also recognizing the crucial role mental health plays in performance and daily life," said Lauren Hartlage. "Their commitment to advancing women's sports is evident in their inaugural women's collection released in May. Most importantly, I feel my best both on and off the golf course when wearing Rhone."

Rhone's commitment to investing in female sports and athletes, most recently by bringing Vu and Hartlage into the fold, will continue to bring Rhone to new heights.

About Rhone

Founded in 2014, Rhone is a performance lifestyle brand dedicated to championing mental fitness. Engineered for optimal style, comfort, and performance, our clothing is designed to enhance every aspect of the active individual's life. Led by brothers Nate & Ben Checketts, Rhone is fueled by a clear vision: positively impacting lives through a commitment to mental fitness, inspiring community, and crafting performance-driven products. Rhone's purpose is straightforward yet impactful: to inspire those who challenge themselves in their relentless pursuit of progress. In addition to a robust E-commerce business and a strong wholesale presence, Rhone currently has 15 retail stores across the U.S., all of which are used for building community through various initiatives such as the brand's signature Mind & Muscle events. More information can be found at www.rhone.com.

