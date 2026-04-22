Rhône Valley Vineyards Launches Dynamic 2026 Integrated Communications Program in the US

The historic wine region announces new strategic campaign to strengthen engagement with US consumers

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter Rhône, the organization that represents the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOCs, is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 integrated communications program in the United States. The campaign will execute a series of promotional initiatives to grow awareness of the Rhône Valley Vineyards' innovation, commitment to sustainability, and diverse range of authentic, high-quality wines among media, trade, and consumer audiences.

The 2026 integrated communications plan will include ongoing press sampling campaigns to expand the US media's knowledge and understanding of the Rhône Valley Vineyards as a celebrated yet approachable wine region, focusing on the Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs and the wide variety of styles they produce, from the well-known reds to the emerging white and rosé wines. The educational sampling campaign will be supported by a media and influencer event in New York City dedicated to the same themes, to bring Côtes du Rhône wines and their distinctive profiles to thought leaders in the target market.

To reach consumers and select trade through in-person engagement, the Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs will present their wines at a number of leading US wine and food festivals, including Uncorked DC Festival on April 25, Philly Wine Fest on May 16, Lincoln Park Wine Fest in Chicago on October 9-11, San Diego Food + Wine Festival on November 5-8, and Chefs for Farmers Food + Wine Festival in Houston on September 26–27 and in Dallas on November 7–8. This summer, the annual Rhône in White event will be hosted in New York City on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Midtown Terrace & Loft. Designed to showcase the complex world of Rhône Valley white wines, media and trade attendees will have the opportunity to explore over 80 white wine expressions from the region during this immersive tasting and dining experience. This year, the event will evolve into a new format, with a series of takeovers by three sommelier hosts: Jonathan Eichholz, Master Sommelier; Jienna Basaldu, Advanced Sommelier; and Nicole Muscari, DipWSET, who will demonstrate how white wines of the Rhône Valley can be enjoyed, from their respective education, retail, and fine dining backgrounds. Set in a stunning all-white space, guests will be encouraged to wear white or bring white accessories to participate in the theme.

In September, the campaign will hold an exclusive AOC Lirac trade and press event featuring the remarkable wines of one of the Rhône Valley's southernmost Crus. Established as a Cru designation since 1947, Lirac is the site of historic vines that have grown in the appellation for two thousand years, and were even popular with the world's nobility by the 16th century. This intimate event will offer a comprehensive exploration of Lirac's unique soils, climate, and viticultural heritage through a paired tasting.

2026 marks a pivotal year in Inter Rhône's US strategic plan for Rhône Valley Vineyards. Through a set of ambitious and influential activities across the United States market, the campaign will continue to highlight the passion and expertise of the Rhône Valley wineries, cellars, and negociants, cementing the Rhône Valley as one of the foremost French wine regions. The combined efforts across media, trade, and consumer activities are an investment for the region to maintain interest among wine drinkers in the US as a priority market.

For more information, visit the Inter Rhône website or follow Rhône Valley Vineyards on Instagram, and Facebook.

About Inter Rhône - https://www.vins-rhone.com/en

Inter Rhône is a dynamic, deeply committed professional association representing all members of the Côtes du Rhône and Rhône Valley AOC wine industry. Founded in 1955, it coordinates the marketing and communications, business and technical activities of the following AOCs: Côtes du Rhône (Regional, Villages and Crus), Clairette de Bellegarde, Clairette de Die, Châtillon en Diois, Costières de Nîmes, Côtes du Vivarais, Coteaux de Die, Crémant de Die, Duché d'Uzès, Grignan les Adhémar, Luberon, Ventoux, Muscat de Beaumes de Venise and Rasteau sweet fortified wines, Eaux de Vie de Vin des Côtes du Rhône (or Fine des Côtes du Rhône) and Eaux de Vie de Marc des Côtes du Rhône (or Marc des Côtes du Rhône). Its activity is based on three key principles: fair representation for all professional groupings; parity between producers and négociants; and unanimity for all major decisions. Inter Rhône is both creative and accountable, standing alongside its members, supporting them and helping them in their quest to win greater recognition for Rhône Valley Vineyards wines in France and abroad.

Press Contacts:

Leah Isenberg

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

Valentin Bordala

Inter Rhône

[email protected]

SOURCE Inter Rhône