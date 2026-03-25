RHT Alliance Unites Industry Leaders to Help Rural Providers turn RHTP Funding into Lasting Transformation

New end-to-end model combines grant strategy, healthcare technology, clinical workflows and implementation support in a single coordinated alliance

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GHC Industries today announced the launch of the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Alliance, a unified initiative designed to help state offices, rural systems of care, rural hospitals and eligible providers maximize the impact of Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) funding. Bringing together a best-in-class network of healthcare technology, clinical workflow, and implementation partners, the RHT Alliance provides rural facilities with the expertise, tools, and support needed to transform care delivery and achieve long-term sustainability while remaining compliant with CMS program rules and regulations.

RHT Alliance logo RHT Alliance member organizations

Aligned with all five CMS Rural Health Transformation Program initiative areas, the Alliance was created to address a defining challenge in rural healthcare: providers are working to modernize care, expand access, and improve outcomes while operating with limited staff, constrained budgets, and increasingly complex funding requirements.

"The RHT Alliance exists to remove confusion around RHTP funding opportunities, help rural health systems and providers secure awards, and provide a technology-enabled toolkit for sustainability. Healthcare transformation will not be won by point solutions," said Matt Soble, Director of the RHT Alliance. "It will be won by aligned funding strategy, integrated execution, and partners who know how to deliver measurable change. The RHT Alliance brings those pieces together in one model, helping rural organizations secure awards, implement with confidence, and build a more sustainable future for the communities they serve."

"Rural hospitals are being asked to do more with less, and the RHT Alliance makes that possible," said Alan Pitt, Co-founder of Vitalchat. "By enabling new operational models powered by connected care technology, facilities can scale their care delivery, extend their reach, and serve more patients without proportionally growing their staff. That's not just efficiency gain, it's a lifeline for rural communities that depend on these hospitals to stay open and accessible."

The Alliance supports organizations through two coordinated phases: first, discovery, solution design, alignment with approved funding uses, and application support; then implementation, validation, Year 2 iteration, and continuous improvement. Its model is built on three core capabilities; interoperability, intelligence, and visualization. In addition, the Alliance provides workflow consulting, turnkey grant-writing support, and IT implementation and lifecycle services, giving rural health systems access to both strategy and execution under one umbrella.

"Rural hospitals that improve throughput don't just deliver better care. They build a foundation for long-term financial sustainability," said Alan Portela, CEO of DEPTH Health. "The RHT Alliance gives rural facilities the data intelligence and workflow tools they need to turn operational efficiency into lasting viability."

A Trusted Network of Partners

Alliance members include BMD, DEPTH Health, Equuum Medical, GHC Industries, Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), Medical Equipment Source, Next Generation Construction, Re-Sources, Rural Health Transformation Funding Network, University Hospitals, ViTelNet, and VitalChat forming the only synchronous, cooperative network of trusted, plug-and-play solutions purpose-built for rural health transformation.

Turnkey Support at Every Step

The RHT Alliance provides rural care providing organizations with three critical support solutions:

Workflow Consulting: Direct access to healthcare leaders with proven experience designing successful workflow transformations.

Direct access to healthcare leaders with proven experience designing successful workflow transformations. Grant Writing: Turn-key grant writing support through the Rural Health Transformation Funding Network.

Turn-key grant writing support through the Rural Health Transformation Funding Network. IT Implementation & Lifecycle Service: Healthcare construction, advanced technologies, and IT implementation expertise for long-term lifecycle support.

Get Started with the RHT Alliance

Rural hospitals and care providing organizations seeking guidance on RHTP funding or looking for a trusted partner to navigate the transformation process are encouraged to reach out. The RHT Alliance welcomes the opportunity to connect, answer questions, and schedule an introductory meeting to explore how the Alliance can support your organization.

To request an introductory meeting, email [email protected] or visit ruralhealthtransformation.org.

About the RHT Alliance

The RHT Alliance provides a unified transformation process that embeds leading technologies and workflows into rural health systems, improving quality of care and strengthening long-term sustainability. Through coordinated alliance efforts, the RHT Alliance simplifies the RHTP grant process and supports care providing organizations every step of the way, from application to implementation and beyond.

About the Rural Health Transformation Program

The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) is a historic $50 billion federal initiative administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), established under the H.R.1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The program allocates $10 billion annually from fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to empower states to transform rural healthcare delivery, expand access to care, and improve health outcomes for rural communities across the country.

For more information on the RHTP, visit the official CMS program page at cms.gov/priorities/rural-health-transformation-rht-program

SOURCE GHC Industries