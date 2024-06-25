Rhymetec Celebrates Continued Growth and New ISO 42001 Offering

The industry leader in cloud security celebrates new solutions, company expansion and welcomes a new partnership with BARR Advisory

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhymetec , the industry leader in cloud security that provides innovative cybersecurity, compliance and data privacy services to modern-day SaaS businesses, today announces significant business growth, a new partnership and recent wins. The company reports 40% year-over-year revenue growth, showcasing its ongoing stability and success in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity market. This growth reflects Rhymetec's ability to meet the rising demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions, such as a new offering focused on AI compliance.

New Offerings and Service Availability

Rhymetec released a new offering focused on ISO 42001 , a new standard addressing AI compliance. This release is an addition to Rhymetec's managed compliance services within the Rhymetec vCISO program . Collaborating with prominent industry partners, Rhymetec is rolling out bundled end-to-end compliance solutions, helping organizations navigate the regulatory landscape as it relates to AI.

"Rhymetec remains at the forefront of addressing AI compliance, advancing further with our ISO 42001 service offering," said Metin Kortak , CISO at Rhymetec. "ISO 42001 compliance helps organizations use AI responsibly and demonstrates ethical AI practices to partners, prospects and stakeholders. We're excited to help organizations navigate the complex AI regulatory landscape while promoting innovation within a structured framework."

Rhymetec continues to emphasize thought leadership and education within the cybersecurity sector. The company recently released its " Cybersecurity for SMBs " guide, aimed at equipping businesses with essential knowledge and tools to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape. This comprehensive guide offers practical steps for improving business security so SMBs can stay ahead of the most common cybersecurity obstacles.

Rhymetec's suite of cybersecurity services can now be found on the AWS marketplace . The platform allows users to discover, purchase and manage third-party software, data and services that run on AWS from a centralized location.

New Strategic Partnership

In addition to new offerings, Rhymetec is proud to announce a new partnership with leading industry player BARR Advisory , enhancing its service offerings and expanding its market reach.

"BARR Advisory is proud to partner with Rhymetec to help organizations around the world strengthen their security postures and build trust with customers," said Julie Mungai , Senior Manager, Attest Services at BARR Advisory. "Our partnership allows us to offer more comprehensive, robust security and compliance services while providing our clients with a seamless engagement experience from end to end. By joining forces, we aim to empower our clients with the tools and knowledge needed to identify and close gaps in their cybersecurity processes so they are better prepared to take on today's ever-evolving threat landscape."

International Expansion and Conference Participation

In June, Rhymetec participated in its biggest conference to date, Collision in Toronto, further solidifying its presence on the global stage. Additionally, in May, the company hosted the Compliance Corner at the RSA Conference in collaboration with partners Vanta and A-LIGN . These high-profile events reflect Rhymetec's commitment to expanding its market footprint and engaging with a global audience.

To learn more about Rhymetec and its suite of cybersecurity services, please visit www.rhymetec.com .

About Rhymetec

Rhymetec is an industry leader in cloud security, providing innovative cybersecurity and data privacy services to the modern-day SaaS business. The company builds, deploys and manages compliant information security and data privacy programs directly within their customers' unique environments, allowing them to focus on their core competencies within their business. Over the years, Rhymetec's services have grown to include a vCISO (Virtual CISO) program, ISO Internal Audits, and a variety of Penetration Testing services. For more information, please visit www.rhymetec.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

