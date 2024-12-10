Rhymetec Wraps Up 2024 with Major Milestones and a Continued Commitment to Cybersecurity Excellence

Cloud Security Company Saw 61% Employee Growth, New Internship Program, and

Expansion of Strong Partnerships

NEW YORK , Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhymetec, the industry leader in cloud security that provides innovative cybersecurity, compliance, and data privacy services to modern-day SaaS businesses, today announces significant milestones as it closes out a transformative year. Following 61% employee growth and the launch of an internship program in 2024, Rhymetec has further solidified its position as an industry leader through ongoing efforts to drive continuous improvement in services, build strategic partnerships, and maintain the highest standards of security and compliance for its clients.

"We've always believed that security and compliance are not 'one-and-done' efforts—they need to be integrated into the foundation of an organization's operations," said Justin Rende, founder and chief executive officer of Rhymetec. "In a market where many competitors offer solutions so companies can check the box of security, we remain true to our mission of delivering ongoing, sustainable compliance strategies and the highest security standards. As we look ahead to 2025, we're dedicated to further progress, transparency, and partnerships that help our clients achieve long-term success and meet the evolving challenges of global regulations."

This year, Rhymetec launched an internship program to cultivate cybersecurity's next generation of talent. The company enjoyed celebrating its success throughout the year and strengthening its partnerships with key industry players during a company retreat in Cabo San Lucas. Representatives from Vanta and A-LIGN joined the retreat, where the teams discussed plans for further collaboration. In 2024 alone, Rhymetec solidified its partnerships with organizations like Johanson Group and Drata—becoming a Drata gold partner—and further developed partnerships with Picnic, A-LIGN, and BARR, to name a few.

"Johanson Group has been working with Rhymetec for five years," said Ryan Johanson, partner at Johanson Group. "They have always done a fantastic job helping clients implement a GRC platform and getting them ready for audit. They are responsive to clients' needs and insightful about the technology and compliance roadmaps. When we see a client working with Rhymetec, we know the client will be well prepared for the audit."

In 2025, Rhymetec is preparing to introduce new frameworks and compliance offerings to address emerging global regulations, including DORA, NIS 2, and the EU AI Act. Additionally, the company plans to enhance its application security offerings, focusing on more proactive, offensive solutions.

About Rhymetec

Rhymetec is an industry leader in cloud security, providing innovative cybersecurity and data privacy services to the modern-day SaaS business. The company builds, deploys and manages compliant information security and data privacy programs directly within their customers' unique environments, allowing them to focus on their core competencies within their business. Over the years, Rhymetec's services have grown to include a vCISO (Virtual CISO) program, ISO Internal Audits, and a variety of Penetration Testing services. For more information, please visit www.rhymetec.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

