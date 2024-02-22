RhythmX AI and Sentara Health Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Forge the Future of Primary Care with Predictive and Generative AI-driven Copilot for Clinicians

Partnering for Hyper-Personalized Healthcare Innovation: Revolutionary precision care platform by RhythmX AI will allow patients to access high-quality care more broadly with the right clinician at the right place at the right time

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmX AI, a generative AI-native company driving revolutionary physician intelligence for whole-person care through cutting-edge predictive and generative AI, announced a strategic partnership with Virginia-based Sentara Health, one of the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health care delivery systems in the country.

"We are going after a big, shared vision that truly reshapes healthcare," said RhythmX AI CEO Deepthi Bathina

Together, RhythmX AI and Sentara are building the next generation of hyper-personalized primary care for clinicians and patients. With RhythmX AI's predictive and generative AI platform, Sentara primary care clinicians will have access to next-best clinical actions surfaced directly from the relevant clinical and payor guidelines, earlier disease detection, underlying EMR data analyses, and documentation support. In effect, the platform will surface the right, relevant information to clinicians at the point of care, enabling primary care clinicians to spend more time truly engaging with patients during clinic visits and perform all the actions they would want to perform if only they had the time today to "hunt" for the information.

At maturity, RhythmX AI and Sentara envision a future where all primary care team members (PCPs, APPs, RNs) utilize the same intelligence platform for next-best clinical actions surfaced directly from the relevant clinical and payor guidelines for true team-based high-quality care. Regardless of where patients choose to access Sentara primary care services, from same-day walk-in clinics to urgent care, to traditional primary care offices, patients will receive the highest quality of care and their hyper-personalized care plan.

"Our vision is to infuse personalized clinical intelligence into every visit and treatment so that physicians can deliver more personalized care while returning the joy of practice," said Dr. Jordan Asher, MD, MS, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Sentara. "Sentara and RhythmX AI's joint vision is an important part of the future where all clinicians are seeing hyper-personalized intervention recommendations based on clinical, social determinants of health, mental health, and lifestyle aspects of patients that treat both the physiologic dynamics of their clinical condition and their diseases of life."

"RhythmX AI and Sentara are truly embarking on the next evolution in primary care delivery together," said Michael Kalishman, Chief Venture and Innovation Officer at Sentara. "With our shared vision for the future, Sentara is excited to partner its leading clinician expertise and primary care redesign approach with RhythmX AI's predictive and generative AI platform. Together, we envision a new future for primary care where patient access, quality of care, and the joy of practicing medicine are all possible again through a brilliant combination of leading clinicians and technology enablement."

"We are going after a big, shared vision that truly reshapes healthcare," said RhythmX AI CEO and founder Deepthi Bathina, former chief clinical product officer at Humana. "There will never be enough physicians or staff to provide care using traditional models of care delivery, and demand will continue to outstrip capacity unless the models of care evolve. The collaboration combines RhythmX AI's leading enterprise AI platform with Sentara's clinical expertise and primary care redesign approach to bring forth the next generation of hyper-personalized primary care delivery that infuses true clinical intelligence at the point of care for every patient visit. By doing that, we can unlock the capacity needed to deliver the care we all seek."

About Sentara

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit healthcare delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission - "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division, which serves more than 1.2 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary healthcare experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health's "Top 15 Health Systems" (2021, 2018), and was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for New Grads" (2022), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

About RhythmX AI

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform helps physicians pioneer a new era of whole-person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI leverages SAIGroup assets, including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts, operators, and the industry's leading clinical advisors. https://rhythmx.ai/

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

