PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmX AI, a generative AI-native company with a precision care platform for doctors, delivering hyper-personalized care to the right patient at the right time through the right clinician, announced today that Nathan Gnanasambandam, PhD has joined as Vice President of AI.

RhythmX AI welcomes former UnitedHealth executive and HealthPointe Solutions CTO Nathan Gnanasambandam as Vice President of AI.

With more than 20 years of experience in AI, healthtech and healthcare economics, Gnanasambandam has delivered significant results for patients, physicians and payors throughout his career, brought in hundreds of millions in new revenue through AI development during his time as Vice President of Data Science at a Fortune 10 company, and secured more than 25 patents.

"Nathan has dedicated his career to transforming how we deliver healthcare by applying his deep expertise in artificial intelligence," said RhythmX AI CEO and founder Deepthi Bathina. "Through our shared mission to advance healthcare through the power of generative AI, we see an immense opportunity to amplify Nathan's depth of experience scaling AI products within health systems to improve patient care. His commitment to research and AI ethics, and his inventive approach to driving forward healthcare solutions are exemplified by the dozens of patents under his name. Experience of this kind is pivotal to continue advancing the trusted AI applications we're pursuing, and the success of a hyper-personalized healthcare model."

"I am thrilled to join RhythmX AI and to pursue our mission to build AI that earns its place as a trusted partner, allowing the physician to see the key angles and removing blind spots," said Gnanasambandam. "And then expanding from that physician, from their patient and to the larger system, we're seeing the power of generative AI to revolutionize healthcare. RhythmX AI is a core contributor and leader in breaking new ground at the nexus of generative AI and healthcare, inventing the future. The team at RhythmX AI wakes up every day to help physicians touch more lives through personalized healthcare with never-before-seen agility and I am fortunate to be part of this mission-driven team."

Gnanasambandam has been instrumental in knitting together research pursued through DARPA, IBM and NSF funding to deliver frontline applications at scale, encompassing the needs of health systems, payors and patients. He has also served in leadership positions focused on AI ethics, information security, and HITRUST/HIPAA certification, further broadening his comprehensive experience.

Gnanasambandam's Vice President of AI role includes spearheading the development, enhancement and scaling of RhythmX AI solutions to health systems and physicians nationwide. Weaving together his research and AI ethics background, he leads the AI architecture for RhythmX AI's enterprise platform and oversees responsible practices for deploying AI in healthcare. Gnanasambandam will also grow RhythmX AI's data and technology partnerships, and will play a leading role in the further expansion of the AI team.

Prior to joining RhythmX AI, Gnanasambandam served as Chief Data Science Officer and Chief Technology Officer for Highpointe Solutions where he led technology and product strategy, notably the introduction of AI products, and oversaw the Next Gen Healthtech AI Platform for the company. Before this, he was Vice President of Operational Intelligence and Data Science at UnitedHealth.

Before joining PARC, Gnanasambandam pursued research at Penn State for DARPA and corporate funded programs. He began his career as a software engineer and researcher at IBM and for additional companies.

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform helps physicians pioneer a new era of whole-person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI will leverage various assets of the firm, including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts, operators, and the industry's leading clinical advisors.

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

