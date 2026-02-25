Ribbon and AWS Transform Cloud Deployment for Service Providers and Enterprises

Integrated cloud native solution, available on AWS Marketplace, delivers secure session control and centralized management

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ribbon is building a cloud-native, secure voice communications solution on AWS, reinforcing Ribbon's commitment to helping organizations worldwide modernize and secure their networks and services.

"AWS has revolutionized telecom infrastructure by streamlining workflows and integrating automation and AI," said Sam Bucci, COO at RIbbon. "Our collaboration supercharges this transformation, enabling our customers to innovate faster and operate more efficiently."

Ribbon's solution delivers a turnkey cloud native architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing workloads, enabling self-paced cloud migrations. The SBC CNe, PSX policy and routing engine, and RAMP centralized management platform are containerized and optimized for AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). Customers gain robust lifecycle automation for telecom applications and infrastructure, dramatically reducing the OPEX and CAPEX costs associated with deploying, operating, and managing voice networks.

"Ribbon's cloud-native Session Border Controller and SIP routing engine available on AWS Marketplace enables telecommunications providers and enterprises to deploy secure voice communications with the scalability, automation, and cost efficiency of the cloud," said Amir Rao, Director of Global GTM and Telco Solutions at AWS. "This solution delivers carrier-grade performance while dramatically reducing operational complexity and infrastructure costs, and through integration with generative AI services via Amazon Bedrock, opens new possibilities for intelligent network operations and enhanced customer experiences."

The collaboration also includes joint development and customer engagement programs.

"Deploying Ribbon's SBC SWE on AWS has been foundational to Aircall's ability to scale globally with speed and reliability," said Jigar Desai, CTO of Aircall. "This architecture gave us carrier-grade performance without the cost or rigidity of private data centers, while enabling near-real-time capacity scaling to meet customer demand. It allows us to support rapid growth, deliver consistently high call quality, and move faster as we expand our AI-powered customer communications platform."

Leveraging industry-standard observability and monitoring tools, built-in automation, resource elasticity, and simplified resiliency across availability zones, this offering is in production with a Fortune 500 enterprise. It combines Ribbon's telecom automation expertise with AWS's purpose-built services to deliver global reach, enhanced agility, and cloud economics.

