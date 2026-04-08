Ribbon Bio Appoints Dr. Urs Spitz as Chair of the Board

Former Biosynth CEO and life sciences investor brings scale-up, operational, and governance experience as Ribbon advances its cell-free DNA platform

VIENNA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell-Free DNA Assembly pioneer, Ribbon Bio, has today announced the appointment of Dr. Urs Spitz as Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Spitz brings nearly three decades of experience founding, scaling, and governing life sciences companies across chemicals, diagnostics, and biotechnology.

Dr. Spitz brings nearly three decades of experience building and scaling life sciences businesses across precision instruments, fine chemicals, diagnostics, and biotechnology. As CEO and co-owner of Biosynth, he led the company's transformation from a small regional business into a global supplier of critical raw materials, culminating in a successful 2022 exit to KKR

Speaking on his appointment, Spitz said: "I am fascinated by Ribbon Bio's ambition to provide reliable and quick access to complex, cell-free DNA to accelerate the next wave of breakthroughs in biotechnology. The company has built an 'impossible' platform that combines enzymes and software to enable simple and robust, hardware-agnostic workflows for converting intelligently designed oligo pools into complex DNA."

"We're thrilled to welcome Urs as our Chairman at such a defining moment for Ribbon," added Ribbon CEO, Jodi Barrientos. "His experience and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we work to make DNA more accessible and transform the cell-free DNA market. I look forward to collaborating closely as we continue to build Ribbon into a market-defining company whose technology reshapes the future of both human and planetary health."

About Ribbon Bio

Ribbon Bio is a cell-free DNA developer transforming access to high-fidelity DNA molecules. By producing DNA independent of bacterial-mediated processes, Ribbon sidesteps many of the limitations inherent to traditional plasmid-based approaches, delivering purer DNA, faster production timelines, and greater reliability at scale. This cell-free approach unlocks a new level of freedom and flexibility, enabling researchers and developers to access DNA molecules of unprecedented length, structure, and complexity, eliminating long-standing bottlenecks which constrain innovation. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep manufacturing expertise, Ribbon will democratize the use of synthetic DNA, ensuring its place as a foundational tool for next-generation science that will improve the health of both humanity, and the planet. For more information, visit us at www.ribbonbio.com.

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SOURCE Ribbon Bio