Ribbon Bio Launches Cell-Free MiroSynth DNA and New In-Lab Cell-Free DNA Production Kit

Ribbon's launches Synthetic MiroSynth Cell-Free DNA product manufactured without bacterial cloning steps.



The company has also launched the MiroMine kit, allowing customers to create synthetic DNA constructs in their own labs.





Together, these announcements represent a step forward in increasing accessibility to complex DNA.

VIENNA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell-Free DNA assembly company, Ribbon Bio, has today announced two major strategic advances designed to remove long‑standing constraints in DNA production and broaden access to high‑quality synthetic DNA: the company is launching its MiroSynth Cell-Free DNA manufactured without any cloning steps, and is also launching the MiroMine kit that allows customers to access Ribbon's powerful assembly algorithms and cell-free synthesis processes.

Together, these developments represent a step towards Ribbon's mission of democratising access to DNA, shifting the synthesis of complex DNA away from a centralized, capacity‑limited service into a more accessible, flexible, and scalable tool for the biopharma and synthetic biology communities.

Built Without Bacteria

Traditional DNA manufacturing is heavily constrained by its underlying biological systems. Sequence toxicity, poor length limits, slow cloning cycles and contamination risks continue to create bottlenecks to the access of high-quality DNA across drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

By advancing MiroSynth toward a fully cell‑free manufacturing approach, Ribbon Bio is removing these biological constraints at their source.

Cell-free workflows ease many of the practical difficulties associated with bacterial cloning and deliver inherently cleaner DNA, free from endotoxins, host‑cell DNA, and antibiotic resistance markers. This improves consistency, simplifies downstream processing, and aligns with increasing quality expectations from clinical‑stage and commercial manufacturers.

In turn, this enables the production of more complex DNA molecules required for next‑generation genetic medicines and advanced synthetic biology designs.

Operationally, clearer provenance, enhanced traceability, and fewer contamination vectors also support evolving regulatory expectations as synthetic DNA moves closer to GMP‑aligned applications.

Bringing cell-free DNA Home

Building on this new cell-free foundation, Ribbon is introducing the MiroMine kit, allowing customers to generate high-fidelity DNA constructs in-house, using the same cell-free principles which underly Ribbon's platform.

The kit is designed to grant research teams greater freedom and independence to experiment with complex DNA constructs. By enabling rapid, on‑demand DNA production at the bench, the kit removes friction from iterative design cycles and shortens the path from concept to experiment.

And for teams working with complex or sensitive sequences, the ability to produce DNA internally offers greater control and confidentiality. More broadly, the kit lowers the barrier to entry for advanced DNA synthesis, expanding access beyond centralized manufacturing facilities.

Speaking on the dual announcements, Ribbon Bio CEO, Jodi Barrientos said: "Today marks a pivotal moment for Ribbon Bio as we evolve from a service provider and become a true enabler, by making DNA design and assembly more accessible. By combining our MiroSynth DNA and proprietary assembly algorithms with our new MiroMine kits, we are expanding access to complex DNA and putting greater control directly into the hands of scientists. As advances in human, animal, and planetary health are increasingly constrained by access to DNA, we believe cell‑free technologies like MiroSynth are essential to removing that bottleneck and accelerating the progress towards a healthier people and a healthier planet."

MiroMine kits are initially being launched via a beta testing program. Customers can reach out to a Ribbon Bio representative for access.

About Ribbon Bio

Ribbon Bio is a cell-free DNA developer transforming access to high-fidelity DNA molecules. By producing DNA independent of bacterial-mediated processes, Ribbon sidesteps many of the limitations inherent to traditional plasmid-based approaches, delivering purer DNA, faster production timelines, and greater reliability at scale. This cell-free approach unlocks a new level of freedom and flexibility, enabling researchers and developers to access DNA molecules of unprecedented length, structure, and complexity, eliminating long-standing bottlenecks which constrain innovation. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep manufacturing expertise, Ribbon will democratize the use of synthetic DNA, ensuring its place as a foundational tool for next-generation science that will improve the health of both humanity, and the planet. For more information, visit us at www.ribbonbio.com.

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SOURCE Ribbon Bio