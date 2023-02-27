Ribbon Cloud Native Solutions Enable Operators to Simplify Deployment of Telecom Network Services

Expands Telco Cloud Portfolio

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that its Core SBC, PSX and RAMP can now be deployed in a containerized, cloud-native environment.

"The adoption rate of telco clouds by service providers is highly varied. Ribbon's Telco Cloud portfolio is designed to enable services at all stages of a network operator's transformation journey: from bare metal hardware, to virtual machines and virtual network functions, and now cloud-native network functions. Ribbon is delivering a broad set of deployment choices, enabling its customers to evolve at their own pace for each specific network function while gaining increased value," said Roy Chua, Founder and Principal, AvidThink.

The latest additions to Ribbon's Telco Cloud offering have been designed to deliver significantly reduced deployment costs and increased resiliency, while leveraging existing tools and employee skill sets for additional efficiencies. With cloud native architecture and design principles at their core, these solutions also position networks for 5G. Finally, Ribbon Automation, a set of cloud native operational processes, helps minimize time to market by integrating into operators' deployment frameworks to further simplify and streamline operations.

Session Border Controller Cloud Native edition (SBC CNe), delivers superior security for real time communications, reducing the cost and complexity of securely connecting a broad range of VoIP, VoLTE (4G) and VoNR (5G) services.

Policy and Routing Server Cloud Native edition (PSX CNe), a standards-based, multi-protocol solution, delivers intelligent policy and routing decisions for VoIP / VoLTE / VoNR services on SBCs, media gateways and call controllers.

Ribbon Application Management Platform (RAMP) provides a full range of features and functionality to manage the SBC CNe and PSX CNe, and is itself deployable within a cloud-native environment.

"Ribbon is unwaveringly focused on enabling network operators to leverage new technologies for increased capabilities, simplified ease of use, and reduced operational cost, and cloud native deployments are the latest step in that evolution," said Sam Bucci, Chief Operating Officer, Ribbon. "In addition to our new versions of these flagship products, our Analytics and IMS Core solutions are also cloud-native, further solidifying our commitment to helping propel our customers forward."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally.

