Ribbon Communications to Participate at Upcoming Investment Conferences

WESTFORD, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that company management will be participating in the following upcoming investment conferences:

Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

Location: New York City

Participating on: May 14, 2019 (one-on-one and group institutional investor meetings)

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: Boston

Participating on: May 15, 2019 (one-on-one institutional investor meetings)

Cowen Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Location: New York City

Participating on: May 30, 2019 (presenting and one-on-one institutional investor meetings)

Piper Jaffray East Coast Technology Symposium

Location: Boston

Participating on: June 13, 2019 (one-on-one institutional investor meetings)

The presentation from the J. P. Morgan conference will be made available live via audio webcast, as well as archived replay, at Ribbon Communications' Investor Relations website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

