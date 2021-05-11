Ribbon Communications to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, being held May 24-26, 2021 . Bruce McClelland , President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez , Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat and question and answer session at 9:30am Eastern Time on Tuesday , May 25.

. , President and Chief Executive Officer, and , Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat and question and answer session at , May 25. Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, being held on June 1-3, 2021 . Bruce McClelland , President and Chief Executive Officer, Mick Lopez , Chief Financial Officer and Sam Bucci , General Manager of Ribbon's IP Optical Networks business unit, will be presenting at 3:10pm Eastern Time on Tuesday , June 1.

The presentations will be made available live via webcast, as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.



Investor Relations

Tom Berry

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

[email protected]

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 212-6922

[email protected]





