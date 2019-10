Ribbon Communications to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 30, 2019

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after the close of the market on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at https://investors.ribboncommunications.com/press-and-events/events-and-presentations , where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991

Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925

Instant Telephone Access: Call me™

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until November 13, 2019 and can be accessed by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 13692597.

