Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Service Delivers Carrier-Grade Voice Calling Capabilities in Minutes

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today launched Ribbon Connect, a portfolio of subscription-based "as-a-service" offerings. The first Ribbon Connect offering supports Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and instantly enables voice-calling capabilities in the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. Microsoft Teams is one of the fastest growing unified communications (UC) platforms in the world with more than 100 million daily active users. Ribbon Connect provides a seamless way for service providers, value-added resellers, and system integrators to quickly tap into this rapidly expanding market by easily adding voice-calling capabilities to Microsoft Teams.

"With one of the most extensive portfolios of Microsoft-certified solutions on the market, we are continually adding new features and capabilities to help our customers and partners capitalize on Teams' growing popularity as a UC platform," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon. "Ribbon Connect is a new business model for our partners and customers to leverage Ribbon's capabilities to rapidly accelerate time-to-market and deliver cost-effective solutions, without having to invest in hardware or software infrastructure."

Scarfo added, "Our customers and partners are telling us they want an easy, low cost, simple, elastically scalable way to deliver Teams voice calling and that is exactly what our first Ribbon Connect offering delivers."

"We are pleased to expand our agreement with Ribbon through the Ribbon Connect solution, which provides new opportunities for our extensive Microsoft and Teams-focused customer base," said TJ Trojan, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America at SYNNEX Corporation, a leading business process services company. "Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing is an ideal solution for extending the value of Teams through phone system calling services. This simple yet impactful business model allows customers to buy the solution on a per-user, subscription basis. Customers can also leverage Teams calling to enhance an existing PBX experience or easily migrate to Teams without any barriers."

Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines, numbers and calling plans to Microsoft Teams. The service runs in the Microsoft Azure cloud and includes a fully automated deployment process that reduces multiple days of planning, configuration and deployment into a single button click. In addition, the service provides seamless integration with existing PBX/phone systems and contact centers to protect existing investments and business processes,

Ribbon Connect Benefits:

Simple Partner-focused Business Model : Increases Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) while removing migration barriers

: Increases Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) while removing migration barriers Easy to Buy : Customers can buy Ribbon Connect on a per-user subscription basis

: Customers can buy Ribbon Connect on a per-user subscription basis Convenience : Helps customers avoid number porting or downtime

: Helps customers avoid number porting or downtime Expands Customer Base : Easily attract new customers and retain existing ones who are looking for Microsoft Teams calling capabilities

: Easily attract new customers and retain existing ones who are looking for Microsoft Teams calling capabilities Minimal Support: The solution can be deployed in minutes with no hardware or software to manage

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

