Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of South Florida Autism Charter School's New Campus

News provided by

South Florida Autism Charter School

Sep 07, 2021, 15:45 ET

HIALEAH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly opened South Florida Autism Charter School will mark its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9 am. The recently built campus is located at 3751 West 108th St., Hialeah, FL 33018.

South Florida Autism Charter School serves students K-12 on the Autism Spectrum in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. It's new campus recently opened and will serve 300 students.
South Florida Autism Charter School serves students K-12 on the Autism Spectrum in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. It's new campus recently opened and will serve 300 students.

SFACS started in 2008 with 81 students being taught inside a library in Hialeah and are now in a state-of-the-art facility that sits on 5 acres of land teaching more than 200 students. This is a true demonstration of perseverance and dedication by its Board Members, Principal, Teachers, and Staff with the support of the parents. Special guests will include Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Schools Alberto Carvalho, Carlos Hernandez, Mayor of Hialeah, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz, Dr. Michael Alessandri, Executive Director of the University of Miami-Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

After the ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the school led by some of the wonderful students at SFACS.

South Florida Autism Charter Schools, Inc., (SFACS), the first charter school in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties that exclusively serves students on the Autism Spectrum. The school was founded in 2008 and has demonstrated academic excellence in an underserved community through science-based, individualized curriculum and free bi-monthly community workshops for family members and caregivers. We are a non-profit organization.

Visit www.sfacs.org for more information.
Find us on social media: instagram.com/sfacs_autism
Facebook: www.facebook.com/southfloridaautismcharterschoolsinc

SOURCE South Florida Autism Charter School

Related Links

http://www.sfacs.org/

Also from this source

La primera escuela para niños con autismo del sur de la Florida...

The Premiere School For Children With Autism In South Florida...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics