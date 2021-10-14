Ribbon Employees Mark Global Day of Service with Volunteer Activities Around the World

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that employees from all over the world will have the option to participate in the company's annual Global Day of Service – Ribbon Day, during the week of October 17th.

"Ribbon and all of our predecessor companies have a very strong history of volunteerism and supporting the communities in which we live and work," said Petrena Ferguson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Ribbon. "Ribbon Day is our way of recognizing the incredible work done by our team members throughout the year. Our global teams take pride in assisting and supporting non-profit organizations, local charities and causes that have special meaning to them. Ribbon Day really exemplifies what our team members are all about – compassion and giving."

One of the organizations that the Ribbon team in Israel will be working with is Make-A-Wish Israel, which is part of a global organization in 45 countries. Make-a-Wish grants transformational wishes to children between the ages of 3-18 with critical illnesses.

"This is the fifth year that Ribbon has made a difference in these children's lives by helping to grant their one true wish," said Denise Bar-Aharon, Co-Founder & CEO, Make-A-Wish Israel. "During that time Ribbon has donated more than 40,000 shekels via their annual fair at which Ribbon employees work diligently to sell products and food to make as many wishes as possible come true during 'Good Deeds Day' in Israel."

Ms. Bar-Aharon added, "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Ribbon team won't be hosting an annual fair this year, however they will still take part in the adoption, planning and execution of another magical wish. We are extremely grateful and proud to work with a true committed partner who supports us no matter what is going on in our world!"

For updates on Ribbon Day activities please follow the hashtag #RBBNDay.

In addition to various individual volunteer activities, following is a list of planned activities in major global regions.

USA

Canada

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Beach Clean-up ( Israel )

) Distributing Food to the Homeless ( Israel )

) Make-a-Wish Foundation ( Israel )

) National Park Clean-up ( Israel )

) Picking and Sending Vegetables to 175 Charities ( Israel )

) Packing and Sorting Food for Underprivileged Families ( Israel )

) Community Tree Planting (UK)

International Children's House ( Germany )

) Bodensee School ( Germany )

) Gain International ( Germany )

) Placing Bird Feeders in Parks and Yards throughout the city of Moscow ( Russia )

( ) Local Food Bank Donations (Czechia)

Asia Pacific

Delivering New Year's Cards to the Elderly ( Japan )

) Food Bank Kanagawa ( Japan )

) NPO MOTTAINAI ( Japan )

) Beach Clean-up ( Kuala Lumpur )

) The Bahay Tuluyan Organization ( Philippines )

Caribbean and Latin America

