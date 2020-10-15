Ribbon Intelligent Edge Session Border Controller Portfolio Certified for Zoom Phone Services

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that additional key solutions from its market-leading Intelligent Edge Session Border Controller portfolio have been certified to deliver carrier-grade premises and cloud-based voice calling capabilities to Zoom Phone . The newly certified solutions include all Ribbon EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges™ , SBC 1000 , SBC 2000 and SBC Software Edition (SWe) Lite .

Zoom Phone is a crucial component of Zoom Video Communications' unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution that enables users to seamlessly make and receive phone calls, share content, participate in video meetings, and send chat messages from Zoom desktop and mobile apps. Ribbon's Intelligent Edge SBC portfolio allows organizations to leverage Zoom's "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) capabilities to securely connect their Zoom Phone service to a preferred service provider.

Ribbon's suite of SBCs simplify interoperability so organizations can negotiate the best possible services with the carrier of their choice. In addition, Ribbon SBCs deliver advanced communications network security while providing both local and centralized management to accelerate deployments and simplify troubleshooting.

"Ribbon's session border controllers are deployed and trusted in many of the world's largest communications networks, which provides peace of mind that extends even beyond our extensive certification requirements, knowing their solutions are extensively market-tested," said Karen Hong, Zoom Phone Senior Product Manager, Zoom. "We want to make a frictionless experience for our customers transitioning to Zoom Phone, and Ribbon's SBCs provide them with the ability to retain existing carrier relationships or select a service provider that offers both quality and value, further enhancing the benefits of Zoom Phone."

"Zoom is one of the fastest growing unified communications platforms in the world, having experienced exponential growth, particularly over the past year – so we are delighted to have our Intelligent Edge SBC portfolio certified to deliver secure communications services for Zoom Phone users," said Steven Bruny, EVP. Sales, Americas Region for Ribbon. "This latest certification is just another example of how we are continuing to work with world-class partners to deliver secure and innovative solutions designed to help our partners and their customers meet the growing demands of today's cloud-first, digital-first world."

Bruny added, "Along with its unprecedented growth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Zoom customers are increasingly moving away from traditional PBXs and migrating all of their communications systems to unified communications service in the cloud. Our certification simplifies that move for Zoom resellers and Ribbon partners. It also makes it easier for communications service providers to deliver SIP Trunking services to Zoom Phone customers, knowing that testing has already been completed by Ribbon."

Ribbon's Intelligent Edge SBC portfolio is a complete end-to-end set of cloud and premises solutions that securely connect and enhance enterprise voice and data applications, while delivering service assurance, advanced analytics, security, and policy and routing capabilities for cloud communications applications.

