Ribbon Introduces New Managed Services for STIR/SHAKEN and Reputation Scoring to Mitigate Robocalls and Fraud Attacks

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today introduced two new managed as-a-service offerings to its Ribbon Call Trust™ identity assurance portfolio. Ribbon Call Trust is a comprehensive solution that is designed to validate a caller's identity, intent, and reputation. The new offerings, STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring, are both enabled by Ribbon's Identity Hub, a cloud-native platform designed to deliver a suite of managed services for identity assurance.

STIR/SHAKEN is an industry standard that stands for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs (SHAKEN). Implementation of STIR/SHAKEN is a regulatory mandate in the United States and Canada enabling the authentication, signing and verification of caller identity to prevent call spoofing. Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service is specifically designed to make it operationally easy and cost-effective for communications service providers to comply with the regulatory mandate without having to implement STIR/SHAKEN in their own network.

Reputation Scoring delivers real-time multi-dimensional scores and recommendations for call handling to prevent unwanted nuisance and fraud calls. It provides this information per call, in real-time, for any service provider, regardless if the call terminates on an IP or TDM/legacy network. With Reputation Scoring, per-call insight and actionable intelligence is available to determine the best option for call termination, such as normal call completion, modifying caller name before completion, redirecting the call to voice mail, or outright blocking a potential nuisance or fraud call to prevent it from reaching the called party.

"Ribbon's Identity Hub leverages our advanced analytics capabilities to determine both a caller's intent and the context of a call," said Tony Scarfo, EVP and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit for Ribbon. "This allows us to deliver real-time insights, on a per-call basis and gives our service provider customers the ability to quickly make call routing decisions to help their customers restore the trust that the phone calls they received are legitimate. We believe this provides us with a distinct competitive advantage by delivering valuable network insights to our customers."

Scarfo added, "We are delighted to add STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring to our Ribbon Call Trust portfolio and give our customers even more tools to fight annoying fraud, spam and robocalls."

"Fraud and unwanted robocalls are undermining consumer confidence in voice communications services in a number of markets around the world," said Patrick Donegan, Founder & Principal Analyst at HardenStance. "Service providers that commit to mitigating these risks should be investing in a cloud-based, managed solution like Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring. Service providers should find these a lot more cost-effective than building out their own dedicated identity assurance infrastructure."

Key Takeaways:

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq:RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

