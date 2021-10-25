Ribbon Issues 2020 Global Sustainability Report

Introduces four-pillar sustainability strategy and unveils new targets

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the publication of its latest Global Sustainability Report, which covers its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance in 2020 and early 2021.

"I am extremely proud of the team's efforts this year, which has allowed us to embrace a more strategic and ambitious approach towards our ESG goals," said Bruce McClelland, CEO and President. "We are pledging ourselves to making a difference towards climate change mitigation, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and compliance with international standards throughout our operations, helping to do our part in positively impacting a changing world."

Following a detailed stakeholder mapping, engagement process and a materiality assessment, Ribbon has refreshed its list of sustainability material topics and developed a sustainability strategy built upon four pillars:

Business Integrity

Secure and Inclusive Technology

Low Carbon Economy

Future-Fit Workforce

In support of these strategic areas, Ribbon has set three initial targets ("3 by 30") and expects to add additional goals in the coming year in order to support the effective delivery of its sustainability strategy:

Reduce direct carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 (Scope 1 and 2 CO2e, from a base year of 2018)

Increase women in management to 30% of all management roles by 2025

Achieve 30% of our Tier 1 suppliers audited with zero major non-conformances against Ribbon's Supplier Audit Protocol

"Business integrity through our entire value chain, responsiveness to customer needs in an ever-changing world, respecting planetary boundaries and inspiring and empowering people are all important components of our approach to sustainability. We are taking deliberate action to further incorporate these elements in our company strategy and providing additional details on our programs, so that all stakeholders can make informed decisions," added Patrick Macken, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

Written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Technology Related Hardware Standard, the report also includes an overview of Ribbon's position using the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and details our impact on people, society and the environment.

