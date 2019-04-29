Ribbon Kicks Off Annual Customer and Partner Summit Perspectives19 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today kicked off its annual customer and partner summit Perspectives19, The latest edition of Perspectives features general session presentations, panel discussions and breakout sessions from executives from some of the world's largest communications and technology companies, regulatory bodies and market research firms including AT&T, Bell Canada, BMC, British Telecom (BT), Charter, Etisalat, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Frost & Sullivan, IBM, IDC, IHS Markit, Microsoft, Poly, Tata Communications, Telus and many more. Each year Perspectives brings together the top minds, thought leaders and decision makers in the technology, channel partner, service provider and enterprise communities to exchange ideas and for the first time, Perspectives19 will be held in Washington D.C.

"We are delighted to bring our customers, partners, industry leaders and other luminaries together at a great venue in our nation's capital to discuss the amazing transformation that we are all navigating through," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "This year's conference will feature insightful presentations from thought leaders across a wide spectrum of technology sectors including service providers, enterprises and regulatory. We are looking forward to some very lively discussions from the top-tier line-up of speakers and presenters that we have assembled."

Joggerst added, "Each year Perspectives is made possible by the continued strong support from our valued ecosystem of partners and sponsors. I would like to thank them for their critical part in making this unique event a success year after year."

In addition to numerous networking opportunities, Perspectives19 features great entertainment activities and breakout sessions covering a variety of topics for service providers, enterprises and channel partners. Ribbon sponsors and partners will be demonstrating their innovative technology and products in the Perspectives19 Solutions Showcase.

This year's featured entertainment is pop music icon Taylor Dayne, who has sold more than 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy Award nominations, and won an American Music Award. Dayne's many hit songs include Tell it to My Heart, Love Will Lead You Back, Don't Rush Me and Prove Your Love.

Perspectives19 sponsors include Gold Level: Poly and Yealink; Exhibitors and other sponsors include: 128 Technology, 888VoIP, AT&T, ACUITY, AWS, Agnity, Calix, Cordell, Eckoh, Five9, GrandStream, Innovative Systems, iQor, Jabra, LogiSense, Mida Solutions, Nectar, NETAS, NEXTUSA, Neustar, NUMONIX, OrecX, Rev.io, ScanSource and T-Metrics.

Follow Ribbon on Twitter; LinkedIn; and Facebook for the latest updates on the conference and use hashtag #RBBNP19 to join the conversation. Visit Perspectives19.com/livestream to watch on-demand, live streaming video interviews with Ribbon customers, partners and executives during the Solutions Showcase hours, Tuesday April 30, between 12 pm and 2 pm, and Wednesday May 1, between 12 pm – 5 pm Eastern.

