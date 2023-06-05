Ribbon Named to USA Today's America's Climate Leaders 2023 List

Recognizes success in reducing greenhouse gas emissions

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has been named to USA Today's inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders. .

"Sustainability is key part of our mission, and our environmental, social and governance goals are fully integrated into our business strategy," said Patrick Macken, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Ribbon. "This recognition is a testament to the team's unwavering focus and dedication as we continue to work towards our targets, including that of reducing our direct carbon emissions 30% by 2030 from a base year of 2018."

The 400 climate leaders were selected from a list of 2,000 US-based companies with more than $50 million in revenue. The year over year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate, or CARR) was calculated for every company meeting the inclusion criteria, and those with the highest CARR were included in the "America's Climate Leaders" list.

Please see Ribbon's Sustainability Report for more information on our ESG priorities, targets and achievements.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

