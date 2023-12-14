Ribbon Recognized in Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies

Highlights successful execution of key corporate responsibility KPIs

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies of 2024.

"We're proud of our continued efforts to make corporate responsibility integral to our operations, and are delighted to be recognized as the sixth most responsible company in software and telecommunications industry," said Patick Macken, Ribbon's EVP and Chief Legal Officer. "I want to thank our employees and stakeholders for their ongoing contributions to this work."

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. Spanning 14 industries, the list ranks the 600 most responsible companies in the United States, and is based on research that includes analyzing more than 30 KPIS for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA, as well as a survey of sentiment of 17,000 US residents.

Ribbon recently released its annual sustainability report, which details its progress on a range of strategic targets including social and environmental impact, governance and ethical conduct.

