Ribbon Showcases Powerful Cloud, Core, Edge, Security and Analytics Software Solutions at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that its advanced mobility solutions suite will be on display at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles (MWC Los Angeles), which is taking place October 22 – 24, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Ribbon will be showcasing its market-leading Analytics & Security, Cloud Session Border Controllers (SBCs), Core Virtual Network Functions , Edge Solutions , and Cloud Communications solutions.

"As the industry's premier mobile event in North America, MWC Los Angeles is a great venue to demonstrate our latest cloud, edge security and analytics software innovations," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development for Ribbon. "Our software solutions support a number of opportunistic areas for mobile communications service providers (CSPs), including leveraging advanced analytics to improve and gain valuable operational insights for LTE and 5G deployments; helping to evolve networks with cloud-native and virtualized solutions; mitigating robocalls; and enhancing the communications experience with embedded digital services."

Featured demonstrations will include:

Analytics – enables CSPs to monetize, secure network operations and gain valuable insight from 4G/5G deployments.

– enables CSPs to monetize, secure network operations and gain valuable insight from 4G/5G deployments. Cloud SBC & Core – cloud-native solutions are ideal for network functions virtualization (NFV)-based or public cloud deployments to enhance security, mitigate nuisance robocalls and evolve the core.

cloud-native solutions are ideal for network functions virtualization (NFV)-based or public cloud deployments to enhance security, mitigate nuisance robocalls and evolve the core. Edge Services – provides enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) by allowing CSPs to optimize and better secure their networks.

provides enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) by allowing CSPs to optimize and better secure their networks. Cloud Communications Services – Ribbon's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables CSPs to capitalize on embedded digital services and enhance the customer communications experience.

Ribbon's featured speaker at MWC Los Angeles is Sanjay Bhatia, Vice President of Strategy & Solutions Marketing. He will be discussing 5G Use Cases and New Security Needs on October 23, 2019 at 11:30 am - 12:30 pm Pacific.

Visit Ribbon in the South Hall, Stand 2446 on October 22 – 24, 2019 at MWC Los Angeles.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

