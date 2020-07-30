Ribbon to Demonstrate Industry-leading Microsoft Teams, Cloud UC and Security Solutions at Enterprise Connect 2020

WESTFORD, Mass., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will showcase key solutions from its industry-leading cloud and security portfolio during the Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo 2020 taking place August 3-6. Ribbon will be demonstrating new calling capabilities for Microsoft Teams, along with enhanced security features for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"This will be an Enterprise Connect conference like no other, however the virtual event will offer an innovative way to showcase many of the solutions that have helped our enterprise customers successfully manage the global pandemic," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "Our customers have had to quickly adapt by expanding their use of secure unified communications (UC) capabilities and now we will be using many of these same tools to connect with them during this event. We want to show our customers that we are continually innovating and introducing new solutions that make it easier for them to securely connect to existing IP PBX platforms whether its Microsoft 365, Amazon Chime, cloud contact center solutions, Cloud UC services and of course leading tier-one service providers around the globe."

Joggerst added, "Ribbon is committed to open standards so that our customers are assured support for the most compelling solutions deployed in public or private cloud environments. Our market-proven portfolio is already deployed in some of the largest enterprise networks including the U.S. Department of Defense, the City of Los Angeles and the University of Texas at Austin."

The following solutions will be on display at Ribbon's virtual booth.

Microsoft-certified solutions that enable Microsoft Teams voice calling via Direct Routing to communications service providers' (CSP) networks worldwide

voice calling via Direct Routing to communications service providers' (CSP) networks worldwide Advanced Cloud UC , Contact Center and Communications APIs that deliver carrier-grade UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS capabilities

, and that deliver carrier-grade UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS capabilities US government-certified Session Border Control (SBC) solutions for:

solutions for: Public or Private Cloud



Core or Edge deployments



Software or appliance-based infrastructure



Powerful orchestration and analytics tools

Market-leading Packet and Optical solutions for enabling 5G and private enterprise networks

Attendees can use the code RIBBON to receive a discount on registration.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com and for more information about our packet and optical networking portfolio visit ecitele.com.

