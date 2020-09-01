Ribbon's 5G Perspectives Highlights New Revenue Opportunities for Service Providers

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will hold its inaugural 5G Perspectives event on September 14. 5G Perspectives is designed to be an informative 90-minute virtual event presented in 3 sessions to accommodate various global time zones:

Asia Pacific 10:00 am Singapore GMT+8

10:00 am Singapore GMT+8 Europe , Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 10:00 am London GMT+1

10:00 am London GMT+1 Americas 12:00 pm New York ET GMT -4

Attendees will hear from industry experts including several analysts from leading market research firms like GlobalData, Omdia and Cignal AI. In addition, top-tier Ribbon communications service provider customers and partners will team with senior company leaders to discuss exciting new 5G applications, associated revenue opportunities and how Ribbon's underlying 5G-Native network solutions can help produce return on investments today.

Audience members will also learn how service providers can rapidly capitalize on near-term revenue opportunities through ultra-low latency, flexible, and upgradable networking solutions. In addition to reaping the short-term benefits, service providers will be in prime position to exploit long-term opportunities by easily accommodating 5G back-haul and mid-haul needs.

"We are excited to bring together some of the brightest thinkers in the industry to discuss the numerous short and long-term opportunities that 5G presents, not only in the telecom industry, but also in key verticals like Gaming, eHealth and enterprise," said Bruce McClelland, CEO & President, Ribbon. "We have assembled a great line-up of speakers who will provide attendees with insightful perspectives on how service providers and partners can capitalize on the promises of 5G today and moving forward."

"I am looking forward to joining Ribbon executives and other panelists at 5G Perspectives to discuss the opportunities we as an industry are about to embark upon," said Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia. "We plan to address several topics including how service providers can leverage analytics to improve the customer experience, while reducing network complexity and operational expenses. Analytics tools can help achieve these benefits by providing deep insights with actionable intelligence to drive automation and unlock new service opportunities."

Topics include 5G Native Solutions; Increased Revenue Opportunities with Gaming; Actionable Insights, Network Intelligence & Reliability; and Capitalizing on 5G Opportunities Today and Tomorrow. Attendees will receive original Ribbon-sponsored research that outlines how service providers can take advantage of the $160 billion 5G Gaming opportunity right now. To register for Ribbon's 5G Perspectives virtual event visit: rbbn.com/5G.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

