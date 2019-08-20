Ribbon's Analytics and Security Solutions Platform Ribbon Protect Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that its analytics and security solutions software platform, Ribbon Protect was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® award for Telecommunications Product in the 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

"Ribbon Protect supports security, operations and monetization applications. The analytics portfolio provides our carrier and enterprise customers valuable insights, visibility and security for their networks and customers, and we're proud to have won this award," said Kevin Riley, Ribbon's Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Advanced Research and Development. "I want to thank the entire team for their tireless work in building, refining and innovating this software platform -- this was very much a group effort!"

Bad actors are leveraging Unified Communications (UC) networks as vectors for attacks including toll fraud, telephony denial of service (T-DoS), and robo-calls. The Ribbon Protect platform, and the security applications that run on it, provide carriers and enterprises with a network-wide behavioral analytics solution, enabling them to accurately block these attacks and disseminate security policies across network "enforcers" including session border controllers (SBCs) and firewalls.

The analytics portfolio and Ribbon Protect platform provide a single view of the end-to-end communications network for operators to intelligently report and track network usage and troubleshoot network issues. The ability to collapse multiple IT network tools into a single platform enables network owners to lower their capital and operational costs while increasing customer satisfaction with higher levels of network quality.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August 2019. Judges' comments on Ribbon's submission included "The power of the product plus the single end-to-end view of network operations is outstanding," and "Great way to protect consumers from data breaches, but also offers a cost-effective way to do it."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

