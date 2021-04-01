Ribbon's Apollo 9901X and TM400_2 Receive High Scores in 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

Highlights continued commitment to innovative optical transport solutions for customers

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its Apollo 9901X Access OTN Switch and TM 400_2 high density dual 400G muxponder were recognized as high scorers by an experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community in the 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

"Our Apollo family of optical transport and switching platforms is designed to interwork seamlessly to provide scalable, high density and energy-efficient solutions across metro, regional and long-haul topologies," said Sam Bucci, Ribbon's EVP & General Manager, IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "We're honored to have been recognized once again by the Lightwave Innovation Reviews for our innovative approaches to supplying network operators with high performance, dynamically configurable optical networks that lower the cost per bit."

Now in their eighth year, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews invite technology developers to submit products in various categories for review by an independent panel of judges. Each entry is reviewed by at least 3 judges knowledgeable in the relevant technology or application and rated on a 0 to 5 scale. Products with a score of 3.5 and above are recognized as honorees.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Ribbon on their high scoring status," said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director Stephen Hardy. "This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year."

The Apollo 9901X changes the equation for provisioning high speed Layer 1 Business services. Rather than mapping multiple colored interfaces onto a ring using muxponders, each requiring engineering, the 9901X enables supporting all services on a single 100G wavelength. Layer 1 services connect to the 9901X via low-cost gray interfaces and are added to the ring under software control. The 9901X is designed to work seamlessly with Apollo metro and core OTN switches, under a common management interface, to maximize the OTN switching benefits of rapid provisioning, wavelength grooming, and automated restoration throughout the optical network.

The TM400_2 high density dual 400G muxponder is one of the first products to market to exploit the revolutionary benefits of 400G CFP2 (C Form-factor pluggable) DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) pluggables for cost and power optimized transport of 100GbE and 400GbE service interfaces. It supports two pluggables that can either be deployed independently, facilitating pay-as-you grow applications, or combined in dual carrier mode to deliver ultra long haul 400GbE transport.

