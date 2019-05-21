Ribbon's Crystal Ferreira Honored as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

WESTFORD, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Crystal Ferreira, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem, representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors chose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants – final honorees were selected based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and dedication to the IT channel.

"I look forward to this list every year and am honored to be a member of this dynamic group," said Crystal Ferreira. "It's thrilling to see so many inspiring leaders dedicating themselves to the channel's advancement in today's cloud-centric world – congratulations to all of the honorees."

"Crystal brings tremendous entrepreneurial flair and strategic vision to our channel sales organization," said Steven Bruny, EVP, Global Sales & Services of Ribbon. "Her deep expertise, combined with her ability to define and execute creative solutions, have helped us strengthen our engagement with our partners as we enable them to best meet their end customers' needs with state-of-the-art solutions."

Ribbon's Partner Program is designed to help partners create the compelling solutions their customers crave. The program aims to accelerate partners' success and growth via a streamlined engagement structure, clear pricing framework and robust, easy-to-access practical tools and training that empower the channel to easily leverage our advanced, secure, global real-time communications solutions.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

