Ribbon's State of the art SBCs are certified for Google Voice SIP Link for Global Availability

Extends Google Workspace reach, delivering telecom services to business customers around the world

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that its industry-leading Session Border Controllers SBC 5400 , SBC SWe , SBC SWe Edge , SBC 1000 , and SBC 2000 have been certified for Google's new SIP Link, which enables Google Cloud business customers to leverage Google Voice telephony services across the globe.

Today's work environments require solutions that address hybrid strategies, mobility needs and expectations of seamless collaboration, none of which the traditional desk phone was designed to address. Google Workspace offers a cloud-based collaboration solution that includes business phone calls while enabling employees to manage these calls from any connected device with a unified set of capabilities, including a common directory.

Ribbon's extensive enterprise SBC portfolio, deployed in service provider networks around the globe, offers organizations secure telecom connectivity to help block unauthorized access and fraud, call encryption, and protection of the wider enterprise data network from bad actors. These SBCs are designed and tested to provide robust SIP security and interoperability, including with legacy PBXs, contact centers, analog devices, SIP devices and hundreds of different telecom providers.

"SIP Link is an important initiative in the ongoing quest to make cloud-based voice services more broadly available to organizations and their workers," said Tony Scarfo, EVP & General Manager of Ribbon's Cloud & Edge Business Unit. "We're proud to partner with Google Cloud to showcase our ability to support cloud-based telephony solutions that enhance employee productivity anywhere in the world."

