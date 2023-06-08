Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN Solution Enables Unyc to Fulfill Regulatory Requirements, Protecting Customers from Bad Actors

Delivers increased trust by reducing malicious calls

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it is providing Unyc , a France- based provider of telecom services to B2B customers, with its STIR/SHAKEN solution.

"Our customers rely on us for their business-critical communications, and safeguarding them against telephony-based fraud is key to our success," said Adrien Gilbert, CTO, Unyc. "Working with Ribbon offers us a proven solution that delivers increased security for voice communications while meeting the mandates set by the French government."

Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution, part of its comprehensive Ribbon Call Trust® portfolio, is designed to fulfill the requirements for caller identity authentication, signing, verification and certificate management, as defined by French law as part of the the MAN (Mécanisme d'Authentification des Numéros) Project conducted by the regulator ARCEP.

"Our STIR/SHAKEN solution is designed to help companies secure their communications, and to meet regulatory mandates in countries including France and the USA," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of Europe Sales. "We're delighted to be providing a solution to UNYC and supporting them to offer their customer more secure and trustworthy voice communications."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn. com .

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.