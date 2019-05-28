Ribbon's Virtual Session Border Controller Allows Customers to Quickly Deploy Secure Real-time Communication Services Delivered with Amazon Web Services

Market-leading SBC Software Edition (SWe), which was already deployed on AWS, is now available on AWS Marketplace and AWS Quick Starts

WESTFORD, Mass., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that it is enabling customers and prospects to easily deploy the company's market-leading Session Border Controller Software Edition (SWe) to improve the security and reliability of real-time communication services, with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Ribbon SBC SWe is now available on AWS Marketplace and as an AWS Quick Start.

AWS Marketplace is a simple and convenient sales channel that streamlines software delivery, making it easy for Ribbon to offer its SBC SWe solution on AWS. The AWS Quick Start for Ribbon SBC SWe was purpose-built by AWS solutions architects and Ribbon, based on AWS best practices for security and high availability, to help customers and prospects easily deploy Ribbon's SBC SWe on AWS.

"Multiple customers have already deployed our SBC SWe on AWS and are currently running production traffic," said Kevin Riley, Chief Technology Officer of Ribbon. "The launch of our SBC SWe on AWS Marketplace and AWS Quick Starts is another significant milestone as we continually expand our cloud-based solutions to improve the customer communications experience."

Riley added, "We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to offer our customers two additional simplified, convenient methods to rapidly access, test and deploy the Ribbon SBC SWe in support of secure, reliable real-time communication services."

The Ribbon SBC SWe has been optimized for AWS to provide advanced security, while supporting high capacity requirements, for real-time, multimedia Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) traffic. Additionally, Ribbon's SBC SWe delivers carrier-class redundancy to ensure service continuity; is deployable on multiple cloud environments; provides industry-leading media transcoding using GPUs to scale for high-density transcoding; and is certified for Microsoft Phone System Direct Routing, Skype for Business, Lync 2013 and Lync 2010.

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon is enhancing its presence on AWS with the availability of its SBC SWe on AWS Marketplace and AWS Quick Starts, enabling customers to further improve security and reliability of communication services from the cloud.

AWS Marketplace streamlines software delivery, making it easy for Ribbon to offer its SBC SWe solution on AWS. AWS Quick Starts reduce hundreds of manual procedures into just a few steps, so customers or prospects can quickly build a test environment for the Ribbon SBC SWe and start using it immediately.

Global communications service providers are already leveraging Ribbon's solutions on AWS to deliver their end customers enhanced communications capabilities.

The launch of its SBC SWe on AWS Marketplace and AWS Quick Starts are the latest examples of Ribbon's continued strategy of working to improve the overall communications experience and enabling customers to move their voice edge into cloud environments.

Ribbon continues to invest in high growth markets and is experiencing expanded adoption of its session software solutions by enterprises from all market sectors, as they evolve and modernize their data and voice network capabilities.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

