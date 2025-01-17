Ricardo Beverly Hills Donates Luggage to Support Los Angeles Fire Relief Efforts

The Los Angeles fires have caused widespread displacement, leaving many without essential belongings and resources. Ricardo Beverly Hills donation aims to provide those affected with a practical and reliable means to carry their personal items as they navigate this challenging recovery period.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating fires in California. At Ricardo Beverly Hills, we believe in stepping up to support our communities during times of crisis," said Laurent Bourscheidt VP of Marketing at Ricardo Beverly Hills. "As a company founded in Los Angeles, we feel a deep connection to this city, and we are honored to play a small part in helping our neighbors rebuild their lives during this difficult time."

The donated luggage will be distributed through celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart's Chic-Relief organization, a trusted nonprofit in the fashion industry working on the ground to provide immediate relief and support to fire-affected communities. The wheeled cases will be filled with clothing, shoes, and toiletries for people who have lost all of their belongings. This partnership ensures the luggage reaches those who need it most efficiently and effectively.

Ricardo Beverly Hills has a long-standing tradition of giving back to many national and local organizations, leveraging its resources and products to make a positive impact on communities and non-profits nationally and locally. In addition to this donation, the company is encouraging its customers and employees to contribute to fundraising efforts by donating to relief organizations in California.

About Ricardo Beverly Hills

Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is a global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories. The company is committed to delivering the best in luggage design through its core brands - RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® - and private label brands. With a world-class global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit us at www.ricardobeverlyhills.com. Keep up with the ways Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel landscape and be sure to follow us on social media.

SOURCE Ricardo Beverly Hills