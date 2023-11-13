Ricardo Losada Revol Joins Choice Hotels as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International

Move Comes as Company Continues to Expand Global Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has named Ricardo Losada Revol as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International. A veteran finance and international business development executive, Mr. Losada Revol joins Choice as the company continues to expand its global footprint.

In the newly created role, Mr. Losada Revol is charged with driving the growth and performance of Choice's international segment, which now oversees and supports more than 1,200 franchised hotels and counting in over 40 countries and territories outside the U.S.

"This is an exciting time for Choice's growing International Division, and Ricardo is the perfect person to help lead its performance to the next level," said Chief Segment and International Operations Officer Raul Ramirez. "His professional experience across the globe and his proven track record of success in international development will be invaluable as we work to further enhance our global portfolio."

Mr. Losada Revol joins Choice from Amazon, where he was Director of Corporate Development Finance, covering the company's global operations and international consumer verticals. In that role, he led the valuation and financial workstreams of numerous multibillion-dollar transactions and minority investments. Prior to Amazon, Mr. Losada Revol was Vice President of Corporate Finance at World Kinect Corporation (formerly known as World Fuel Services), a leading global energy management company, and he held various positions in corporate strategy and finance at Ryder System, Inc., a leading logistics and transportation company.

"Choice has a well-earned reputation for offering every kind of guest the right stay at the right price — across the U.S. and in an increasing number of international locations," said Mr. Losada Revol. "I'm honored to join Choice's worldclass team and help grow its great family of brands across the globe."

Mr. Losada Revol holds a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from Hawaii Pacific University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Buenos Aires.

