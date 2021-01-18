Ricardo Ponce Henriquez's new book Mi Gran Obsesión: Aristóteles Onassis shares the author's research on the truth of former president John F. Kennedy's assassination

Ricardo Ponce Henriquez said this about his book: "You're concerned about this novel. It arises from his relationship which, during his youth, he maintained with the US government program Alliance for Progress created precisely by President John F. Kennedy. When this program was established in El Salvador, the base was in the Cultural Center of the Montserrat neighborhood where volunteers from that country taught English, art, music, and theater classes to an approximate group of twenty-five young people, forming an artistic cast to develop multiple activities, including square dance. During this period, the assassination of President Kennedy happened, which impacted many young people within the program due to the sympathy that this president generated around the world. This is how the author is born with the concern to investigate what happened and who had carried it out. That is why for years, he has read and researched about it; and after reading so much that has been said, written, and reports of conspiracies, in his mind, the writer raised his own position of what could really have happened.

The author proposes that people who read his book are inclined to take this hypothesis as true and he challenges those who disagree, to show him that it was not."

Published by Page Publishing, Ricardo Ponce Henriquez's new book Mi Gran Obsesión: Aristóteles Onassis delves into the author's personal outlook on the late president's untimely death that greatly impacted the world.

Consumers who wish to discover a new perspective on the historical tragedy of former president John F. Kennedy can purchase Mi Gran Obsesión: Aristóteles Onassis in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

