Ricci Law Firm Adopts Eve to Build an AI-Native Personal Injury Practice and Compete at the Highest Level

One of North Carolina's largest personal injury firms embeds Eve's AI legal platform across litigation, case development, and firm operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricci Law Firm has partnered with leading AI legal platform Eve to transform its practice into an AI-Native firm, using artificial intelligence as a core operating capability across litigation, case preparation, and client service.

Founded and led by Brian Ricci, Ricci Law Firm has represented clients across North Carolina for nearly 30 years, with a focus on personal injury, automobile and trucking accidents, construction accidents, wrongful death, and workers' compensation. As case volumes, medical complexity, and defense-side resources have continued to increase, the firm made a deliberate decision to modernize how legal work gets done.

"We're not under-resourced against anyone," said Ricci. "The way we compete with larger, better-funded defense firms is by having better technology. Eve gives us that advantage."

Making AI Core to How the Firm Operates

Rather than experimenting with AI in isolated workflows, Ricci Law Firm has embedded Eve across the full case lifecycle, with defined playbooks for attorneys, paralegals, and case managers. The objective is not novelty or speed for its own sake, but consistency, rigor, and scale.

"Being AI-Native means AI is now part of the DNA of how we work," Ricci said. "It's not a tool you pull out once in a while. It's how we build cases, prepare for trial, and support our clients every day."

Attorneys now use Eve to summarize depositions, analyze medical records and billing data, identify inconsistencies in expert testimony, and draft litigation materials in minutes rather than days. Tasks that previously required associates, outside vendors, or nurse case managers can now be completed directly by trial teams, accelerating preparation without sacrificing quality.

"In a recent case, I was able to do in a few hours what would normally take days or weeks," Ricci said. "It made me a better partner to the trial team and helped us prepare the case at a much higher level."

Impact on Efficiency, Culture, and Client Outcomes

Eve has materially changed how work is distributed across the firm. Attorneys spend less time on repetitive analysis and more time on strategy and advocacy. Paralegals increasingly act as reviewers and editors rather than first-pass drafters. Every team member effectively has an always-available assistant.

"What I tell people is that every attorney now has an associate, and her name is Eve," Ricci said.

That shift has improved efficiency, reduced turnaround times, and allowed the firm to handle more complex matters without scaling headcount at the same rate. It has also enabled Ricci Law Firm to maintain its trial-forward approach, preparing cases as if they are going to trial rather than optimizing solely for settlement.

"We're proud to partner with Ricci Law Firm," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO of Eve. "Brian and his team are using AI the way it should be used—to strengthen legal rigor, empower professionals, and deliver better outcomes for clients. This is what an AI-Native personal injury firm looks like in practice."

About Ricci Law Firm

Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers practices statewide in North Carolina handling auto accidents, truck accidents, workers' compensation and wrongful death claims. The attorneys at Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers bring over 150 years of combined experience in workers' compensation and personal injury law. From the moment you connect with us, you'll notice our team's unwavering commitment, strong work ethic, and deep passion for justice. Every member of our firm is dedicated to fighting tirelessly on behalf of our clients. Whether we're handling complex workplace injury claims or negotiating with insurance companies after a car accident, we prioritize your physical, emotional, and financial well-being. We are proud to represent clients across North Carolina.

About Eve

Eve is a leading Legal AI platform for plaintiff law firms. Built to support the entire case lifecycle, Eve helps legal teams analyze complex records, prepare stronger arguments, streamline workflows, and focus on delivering better outcomes for clients.

For more information, visit https://www.eve.legal/

