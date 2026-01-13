Eve Launches AI Workforce to Reshape the Law Firm Org Chart: Humans for Strategy, Agents for Execution

Legal industry's first proactive AI workforce introduces autonomous Agents that execute work, Auditors that guarantee quality, and Analysts that surface growth opportunities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve today unveiled Eve 2.0, three major innovations that fundamentally change how plaintiff law firms staff and deliver legal work. Rather than software that depends on constant human prompts, Eve now deploys a proactive AI workforce that plugs directly into the firm's org chart to handle execution, review, and firm-wide intelligence autonomously, allowing attorneys to focus on strategy, judgment, and advocacy.

This release marks a clear departure from passive, prompt-driven legal software. Eve 2.0 introduces three distinct AI-powered roles—Agents, Auditor, and Analyst—that work continuously alongside human teams. Together, they enable firms to increase case volume and revenue without increasing headcount, scaling their capacity instantly while keeping attorneys in strict control of strategy and decision-making.

"Plaintiff firms don't hit a ceiling because they lack cases; they hit a ceiling because human execution is hard to scale," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder of Eve. "The traditional law firm pyramid is broken. It traps your best legal minds in administrative noise. Our new release fixes the org chart by inserting an AI execution layer at the bottom. We handle the groundwork so your attorneys can get back to being lawyers."

Breaking the Hiring Bottleneck

For decades, plaintiff firms have operated under a labor-intensive model where attorneys initiate every task, chase down records, and manually double-check work as cases progress. As caseloads grow, this approach creates bottlenecks, increases risk, and pulls experienced lawyers away from higher-value legal judgment.

Eve replaces this bottleneck with an elastic, AI-native layer that scales infinitely. The platform creates a hybrid workforce model where AI handles routine work and continuous review, while humans handle complex tasks that require judgment.

With Eve, AI Agents proactively advance cases as new information arrives, Auditors continuously surface risks and missed value, and attorneys step in to review and approve work rather than manage every step—while human expertise remains firmly in control of decisions and outcomes.

Meet Your New AI Workforce

The expanded Eve platform is organized around roles rather than features.

AI Agents for Proactive Case Execution: Agents act as tireless digital associates that monitor case activity and take action automatically. When medical records arrive, Agents summarize them. When deadlines approach, Agents draft required documents. Agents also manage routine intake, status updates, and scheduling so no client is left waiting. All work is queued for attorney review and approval before it leaves the firm.





AI Auditor for Continuous Quality Control: The Auditor serves as an always-on senior review layer, examining every document in every case. It flags missed deadlines, overlooked injuries, factual gaps, and risk exposure early—when issues can still be corrected and value preserved.





The Auditor serves as an always-on senior review layer, examining every document in every case. It flags missed deadlines, overlooked injuries, factual gaps, and risk exposure early—when issues can still be corrected and value preserved. AI Analyst for Firm-Wide Intelligence: While Agents operate at the case level, the Analyst operates at the firm level. It connects patterns across the entire docket to surface operational bottlenecks, performance differences between teams, and which referral sources, case types, and workflows drive the strongest returns.

Instead of relying on memory, manual checks, and heroic effort, Eve ensures execution happens continuously, quality is reviewed systematically, and insight is always available. As firms grow, rigor improves rather than erodes.

Company Growth and Traction

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Eve. In the last year, the company achieved 10x growth in revenue and expanded its customer roster to over 500 leading plaintiff firms, including Ricci Law , Smith Clinesmith LLP , Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers , the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin , and Mike Morse Law Firm .

The company recently announced a $103 million Series B financing at a valuation exceeding $1 billion , led by Spark Capital with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures.

About Eve

Eve is the first AI-Native Workforce for Plaintiff Law Firms. Designed to liberate attorneys from administrative execution, Eve provides a scalable layer of AI Agents, Auditors, and Analysts that handle the heavy lifting of case work. From intake to resolution, Eve empowers firms to grow without the growing pains.

