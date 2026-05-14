Rice Biotech Launch Pad to Sponsor 2nd Edition of the BioElectronic Therapeutics (BETx) Event hosted by the Rice Global Paris Center in June

The event at the Club de la Chasse et de la Nature in Paris June 10-12 will feature over 20 guest speakers from industry, academia, and investment communities

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rice Biotech Launch Pad, a Houston-based accelerator focused on expediting the translation of the university's health and medical technology discoveries into cures, today announced it will sponsor the 2nd BioElectronic Therapeutics (BETx) workshop, hosted by the Rice Global Paris Center at its campus and the Club de la Chasse et de la Nature in Paris on June 10-12.

The event will include panel discussions, keynote speeches, and poster sessions with more than 20 leaders from biotech/pharma, academia, venture capital, government, and private foundations. Discussions will focus on how emerging technologies at the intersection of biology and electronics are reshaping therapeutic development and patient care. Bringing together a highly curated group of global participants, BETx is structured to encourage meaningful exchange and collaboration in bioelectronics, a rapidly growing discipline with significant potential to advance life sciences innovation and research.

The organizers for the event are Christina Tringides, Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) scholar and assistant professor of materials science & nanoengineering at Rice University; Omid Veiseh, professor of bioengineering at Rice, a CPRIT scholar, director of the Rice Biotech Launch Pad, and co-founder of Duracyte; Jacob Robinson, professor of electrical and computer engineering and bioengineering at Rice, and CEO and co-founder of Motif Neurotech; and Jonathan Rivnay, professor of biomedical engineering and materials science and engineering at Northwestern University, director of the Living Electronics Initiative, and co-founder of Duracyte. Additional sponsors for the event include MaxWell Biosystems, Northwestern University, and Perkins Coie.

"BETx highlights the power of bringing together scientists, engineers, clinicians and investors to explore how bioelectronic technologies can address some of medicine's most pressing challenges," said Tringides. "By convening this community, we hope to spark new collaborations, share emerging ideas and help accelerate innovations that can ultimately improve patient care worldwide."

The conference program will include a series of panels and talks hosted by the event's organizers and featuring seasoned industry speakers. The topics of discussion will include:

Capital Strategies for Scaling Bioelectronics Innovation

Next Generation Neuroelectronic Interfaces

The Intersection of Synthetic Biology and Bioelectronics

Hybrid Bioelectronic Systems: Integrating Living Materials with Devices

Advanced Bioelectronic Sensing: From Monitoring to Decision-Making

Commercializing Bioelectronic Technologies from Clinic to Market

"Returning for a second edition of BETx is a source of great pride for us, as it reflects the growing momentum and global interest in the field of bioelectronic medicine; particularly with the participation of such high caliber peers whose work is helping to advance the field," said Veiseh. "This forum reflects our broader mission at the Rice Biotech Launch Pad, to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and patient solutions. As interest in bioelectronic medicine continues to grow, BETx provides a platform to align stakeholders and accelerate innovation into real-world impact."

Select applications will be reviewed and approved for attendance at the event. For additional information, or to inquire about applying to participate, please contact [email protected] or visit: https://biotechlaunchpad.rice.edu/paris-biohybrid-workshop.

About the Rice Biotech Launch Pad:

The Rice Biotech Launch Pad is a Houston-based accelerator focused on expediting the translation of Rice University's health and medical technology discoveries into cures. This initiative is designed to help advance internally discovered platform technologies from concept to clinical studies and commercialization. The Rice Biotech Launch Pad will identify and support highly differentiated projects while driving the expansion of Houston as a world-class medical innovation ecosystem. The accelerator will bring together local researchers with a network of industry executives. For more information, please visit https://biotechlaunchpad.rice.edu/.

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SOURCE Rice University