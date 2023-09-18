Rice Bran Derivatives Market Set to Achieve a Market Value of $10.1 Billion by 2030, with Rising Demand for Plant-Based Foods and Gluten-Free Products Fueling Growth

The "Rice Bran Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rice Bran Oil, Rice Bran Meal), By Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice bran derivatives market is on a trajectory to reach a market size of USD 10.1 billion by 2030, with a strong CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Several key factors are driving this growth, including the increasing preference for plant-based foods worldwide and rising demand for alternative protein ingredients across various industries.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking functional foods that align with their health and wellness goals. Rice bran derivatives, rich in nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, are gaining popularity due to their associated health benefits. For instance, rice bran, with its high dietary fiber content, is known to promote digestive health and help lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, it contains essential vitamins B and E, which support immune function and combat oxidative stress.

The global demand for rice bran derivatives is also receiving a significant boost from the animal feed industry. This by-product of the rice milling process boasts high protein content, making it a valuable ingredient for animal feed. It promotes animal growth and overall health while providing essential energy.

Furthermore, the rise in gluten-free product demand, driven by the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, is propelling the market. Rice bran derivatives, being gluten-free, are being used as substitutes for wheat-based ingredients in various food products. For example, rice bran is employed to create gluten-free bread, pasta, and baked goods with textures and flavor profiles similar to wheat-based counterparts. This makes rice bran derivatives a sought-after ingredient in the gluten-free food market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth from 2023 to 2030, primarily due to the rising consumption of healthy food products. Rice is a staple in many Asian countries, resulting in abundant rice bran availability as a byproduct of rice milling. This makes rice bran derivatives a cost-effective and readily available source of nutrition and functional ingredients for food, feed, and industrial applications.

Moreover, the burgeoning food and beverage industry in Asia Pacific is actively exploring innovative ingredients to enhance the nutritional profiles and functional properties of products. Rice bran derivatives offer various functional benefits, including improved texture, shelf-life, and stability, making them an attractive choice for regional food and beverage manufacturers.

Key Highlights of the Rice Bran Derivatives Market:

Rice bran oil dominated the market in 2022 due to its ease of availability and high nutritional properties.

The food and beverage segment emerged as the largest application segment, holding the highest revenue share in 2022, driven by increasing demand for plant-based ingredients.

The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment within the application category is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030 due to rising consumer demand for dietary supplements.

Asia Pacific is estimated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by developments in the healthcare and cosmetic sectors in developing countries within the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Rice Bran Derivatives Market: Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industrial Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Sales Channel Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising Demand For Nutritional Food Ingredients

3.6.1.2 Increasing Investments In Nutraceutical Sector

3.6.1.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Nutrition, Health, & Wellness

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Volatile Product Prices

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.6.3.1 Lack Of Awareness Towards Rice Bran Based Products

3.7 Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Rice Bran Derivatives Market



Chapter 4 Rice Bran Derivatives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Rice Bran Derivatives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Rice Bran Derivatives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

7.3.2 Key Company Market Share, 2021

7.3.3 Key Customers

7.4 Public Companies

7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

7.4.2 Company Market Ranking, 2021

7.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.4.3.1 Market Differentiators

7.4.3.2 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.4.4 SWOT

7.5 Private Companies

7.5.1 List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.5.2 Company market position analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

