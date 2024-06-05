Rice Flour Market Market size is set to grow by USD 328.6 million from 2024-2028, Increasing awareness about gluten-free products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice flour market market size is estimated to grow by USD 328.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.98% during the forecast period.

Rice Flour Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 328.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries China, US, India, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Belourthe SA, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd., Caremoli SpA, Ebro foods SA, General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Koda Farms Inc., Kroner Starke GmbH, Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills Co. Ltd., Shipton Mill Ltd., Shree Bhagwati Flour and Foods Pvt. Ltd., Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd., Wai Yee Hong Ltd., Whitworth Ltd., and Woodland Foods Ltd.

The organic rice flour market is experiencing growth due to the rising preference for healthy foods and awareness of the harmful effects of chemicals in conventional rice flour. Made from organically cultivated rice, this product is free of fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives, and harmful substances like arsenic.

Consumers are seeking clean labels and natural ingredients, leading to increased demand for non-GMO, hormone-free, and organic rice flour. Regional governments are also supporting organic farming, encouraging farmers to shift to organic strains and reducing new rice planting. These factors contribute to the growth of the global rice flour market.

The rice flour market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for gluten-free and clean label food products. Producers are focusing on improving product quality and consistency to cater to this trend.

The market also witnesses high demand from the baking industry for making cakes, pastries, and noodles. Additionally, rice flour is used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, contributing to its market expansion. Key players in the market include suppliers of organic and conventional rice flour. The future looks promising for rice flour as it continues to gain popularity in various industries.

The rice flour market faces significant challenges due to the dependence on rice production. Climate change and unfavorable weather conditions can impact rice yields, leading to supply shortages and price increases. Over 80% of rice is produced in the Asia Pacific region, making it particularly vulnerable to weather-related disruptions.

region, making it particularly vulnerable to weather-related disruptions. Extreme weather events, such as droughts and floods, can cause demand-supply imbalances and price volatility for rice flour. By 2050, rice prices are projected to rise by 30-40% due to climate change, potentially hampering the growth of the global rice flour market.

The rice flour market faces several challenges. Supply and demand imbalances, particularly in key regions like Korea and Japan , impact the industry. The choice of production processes, such as chemical or enzymatic methods, influences the final product's quality and price. Consistent availability of high-quality raw materials is crucial for maintaining product consistency.

, impact the industry. The choice of production processes, such as chemical or enzymatic methods, influences the final product's quality and price. Consistent availability of high-quality raw materials is crucial for maintaining product consistency. Additionally, regulatory requirements in various countries can pose challenges in terms of compliance and certification. Producers must navigate these challenges to remain competitive in the rice flour market.

Application 1.1 Bakery and confectionery

1.2 Breakfast foods

1.3 Baby food

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Conventional

2.2 Organic Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Bakery and confectionery- The Rice Flour Market is experiencing steady growth due to its widespread usage in various industries. Food processing is a significant sector driving demand, as rice flour is a key ingredient in numerous dishes. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry utilizes rice flour as a binding agent in medication production. Its versatility and accessibility make rice flour a valuable commodity in both domestic and international markets.

The rice flour market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increasing health consciousness and the demand for gluten-free products. Asian cuisine, with its extensive use of rice flour in various dishes, has played a pivotal role in market innovation. Technological advancements have led to the production of specialized rice flours, such as brown rice flour and organic rice flour, catering to the needs of consumers seeking alternative grains and specialty blends.

The market encompasses a wide range of applications, including gluten-free baking, bread, cakes, cookies, baked goods, sauces, soups, gravies, and even deserts. Rice kernels, both white and brown, serve as the primary source for rice flour production. The white rice segment and long grain segment collectively dominate the market, with rice noodles being a notable application for rice flour. Choline, a vital nutrient found in rice, adds to the health benefits associated with rice flour consumption.

The Rice Flour Market is a significant sector within the global food industry. This market caters to the demand for rice flour, primarily used as a thickener and binding agent in various food applications. Rice flour production involves the milling of rice grains into a fine powder. The market for rice flour is driven by factors such as increasing consumer preference for gluten-free and clean label food products.

Additionally, the rising demand for Asian cuisine in Western markets is fueling the growth of this market. Rice flour is also used in the production of confectionery items, noodles, and bakery products. The market for rice flour is segmented based on application, region, and end-use industry. The market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years due to the increasing popularity of rice flour as a functional ingredient in the food industry.

