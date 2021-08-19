Rice Krispies Treats® Remind Parents To Share a Little Extra Love and Support With Kids This School Year

There's the anticipation of meeting the new teacher, the dreaded debate of who to sit with at lunch and extracurricular tryouts — countless moments that deserve extra love and support from parents to help build kids' confidence. Inspiring parents to find moments when they might express a little extra love is part of the Rice Krispies Treats identity, but sometimes what to say and how to say it prevents parents from sharing that needed love and support every day. That's why today, Rice Krispies Treats is encouraging parents to do a little self-reflection and ask themselves, "What do your kids need to hear today?"

The brand has teamed up with Idina Menzel, powerhouse award-winning actress, performer, and parent, to inspire daily moments of encouragement. Menzel has spent her professional career reflecting on the real, emotional layers that help inform how she approaches any role, and she uses that tactic when she is challenged as a mother.

"I'll always remember the nerve-wracking moment of trying out for the school play and the fear of failure or of being picked on. If it wasn't for the encouragement from those around me, like my music teacher and my mom's supportive lunchbox notes, I might not have found the courage to audition," Menzel said. "Kids are living and breathing these same nail-biting moments, and what may seem like small gestures to us today can make a big impact on them tomorrow."

Backed by moments inspired by parents across the country, Rice Krispies Treats created the limited-edition "Rice Krispies Treats 365 Days of Love and Support Kit." It includes a one-of-a-kind daily planner packed with inspirational prompts and the perfect pen to make it easy for parents to write heartfelt messages of love and support both in the planner and on Rice Krispies Treats wrappers the whole year through. Better yet, the kits come with a year's supply of Rice Krispies Treats — mouthwatering, comforting food paired with your messages of love and support.

From creating a writable wrapper to making a stand for inclusivity by creating Braille love notes and sensory stickers for children with autism, Rice Krispies Treats are the perfect vehicle to deliver your message of love and encouragement in a way nothing else can.

"At Kellogg Company, many of us are parents, and we believe a parent's message paired with our comforting food is the best way to show love and support to your kids when you can't be there," said Sarah Reinecke, senior director of marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "So, the next time you're unsure how to support your kids' emotional well-being, take a moment and think about a time when you needed a little love and support, and before you send them out the door, share that encouragement you craved with them."

To find out how to enter for a chance to snag a limited-edition Rice Krispies Treats 365 Days of Love and Support kit, visit Rice-Krispies-Treats.Fooji.com/#landing. No matter what, everyone who enters will receive a digital version of the planner with a special note from Idina Menzel, no purchase necessary! For more information, follow Rice Krispies Treats on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find more inspiration.

Abbreviated Rules

No purchase necessary. Must be legal resident of the US/DC. 18+. Other residence restrictions apply. Ends at 5:00pm ET on August 26, 2021 or while supplies last. Void where prohibited. See official rules: https://fooji.info/rkt

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com

1 Data from an online survey of 1,200 parents in the U.S. conducted June 17-24, 2021.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

