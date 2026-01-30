Rice University named Official Houston World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice University has been named an Official Houston World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, placing the state's leading higher education institution at the center of preparations for the world's largest sporting event and reinforcing Rice's mission as a university with global reach.

"Supporting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Houston Host Committee allows Rice to help welcome the world to Houston" Post this Rice University hosted a news conference Jan. 30 announcing its designation as an Official Houston World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter. From left, Tommy McClelland, Rice vice president and director of athletics; Reginald DesRoches, Rice president; and Chris Canetti, Houston Host Committee president.

"Our role as a university is to create opportunities for learning, connection and service that extend far beyond our campus," Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. "Supporting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Houston Host Committee allows Rice to help welcome the world to Houston — to showcase the spirit of this city, to engage our students in meaningful, hands-on experiences and to contribute in ways that reflect our commitment to having global impact at a personalized scale."

As the only higher education institution serving as an Official Houston World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, Rice will be positioned in leadership and activation roles before and during the tournament, helping amplify Houston's culture, diversity and hospitality to a worldwide audience.

"We're proud to welcome Rice University as a supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee," committee president Chris Canetti said. "Rice University has deep-seated roots in this city, and we couldn't be more excited to bring in such an esteemed institution to help deliver the world's largest sporting event to Houston."

As an Official Houston World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, Rice will assist in a range of collaboration and engagement efforts, including serving on key subcommittees and supporting Houston's FIFA Volunteer Program. The university also plans to host a variety of community-focused activities designed to bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup™ to campus and beyond.

Planned activities include hosting watch parties at Tudor Fieldhouse and the Ion, offering soccer clinics and community engagement programs, inviting the public to campus for self-guided tours and creating volunteer and experiential learning opportunities for students. Together, these efforts aim to contribute to the broader community and support Houston's success as a host city, Rice organizers said.

"The FIFA World Cup represents the very best of global sport, and Rice Athletics is thrilled to help welcome the world to Houston," said Tommy McClelland, vice president and director of athletics. "We are excited to welcome soccer fans to Tudor Fieldhouse and the Ion District to celebrate the 'beautiful game' at its highest level. These events allow us to showcase our campus and students while elevating interest in the sport of soccer across Houston and bringing our community together around an unforgettable global moment."

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest sporting event ever, spanning three host countries, 16 host cities, 48 teams and 104 matches. The tournament will take place in June and July and is expected to engage millions of fans across North America and billions worldwide.

Guided by its Momentous strategic plan , Rice is advancing a bold vision to deliver global impact through a personalized, student-centered approach — positioning the university to become the world's premier institution for teaching and research while redefining what it means to be elite by expanding access and opportunity through its generous financial aid programs.

About Rice University

Located on a 300-acre forested campus in Houston, Texas, Rice University is consistently ranked among the nation's top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report. Rice has highly respected schools of architecture, business, continuing studies, engineering and computing, humanities, music, natural sciences and social sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Kinder Institute for Urban Research. Internationally, the university maintains the Rice Global Paris Center, a hub for innovative collaboration, research and inspired teaching located in the heart of Paris, and Rice Global India in Bengaluru, India. With 4,793 undergraduates and 4,185 graduate students, Rice's undergraduate student-to-faculty ratio is just under 6-to-1. Its residential college system builds close-knit communities and lifelong friendships, just one reason why Rice is ranked in the top 10 for best quality of life by the Princeton Review.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Houston Host Committee

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Houston Host Committee, operating under the Sports Authority Foundation, collaborates with FIFA, the City of Houston, Harris County, and community stakeholders to ensure a world-class experience for players, fans, and visitors surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026™. Alongside stakeholders, the Host Committee oversees operations, safety, transportation and logistics for the seven FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches to take place at Houston Stadium and the open-to-the-public FIFA Fan Festival™ to be held in East Downtown Houston during the length of the tournament. A core tenet of the Host Committee is a commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in Houston beyond the tournament via initiatives that advance human rights, sustainability, and the growth of soccer. Learn more at FWC26 Houston.

