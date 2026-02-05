RiceSelect® Brand Concludes Second Annual "Jars of Hope" Initiative, Delivering $120,000 to California Association of Food Banks

Partnership helps families across the state fight hunger

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. (Riviana), America's leading rice manufacturer, announced today the successful conclusion of its second annual RiceSelect® "Jars of Hope" initiative. In partnership with the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB), "Jars of Hope" raised $120,000 in in-kind and monetary contributions to help families across California facing food insecurity.

RiceSelect Brand Manager Megan Byerly (L) presents California Association of Food Banks CEO Stacia Levenfeld with a donation of $13,500 and more than 11,300 RiceSelect jars as a result of the second annual Jars of Hope initiative.

More than 11,300 RiceSelect® jars (almost 20 full pallets) were donated to Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino today during a special ceremony. An additional monetary donation of $13,500 has been made to CAFB. The donations will be distributed within the CAFB network with a focus on assisting families in rural locations with fewer local resources available.

"We are grateful to everyone who helped Jars of Hope grow in its second year," said Megan Byerly, RiceSelect Brand Manager. "We're proud of the success of the initiative and the impact we're able to make in communities across California. We talk about our rice and grains elevating everyday meals in our customers' homes, but it gives new meaning to see our RiceSelect jars make a difference across so many communities."

For every two RiceSelect® jars purchased at participating retailers across California from November 3-30, 2025, one jar was donated to the CAFB. The program included returning retailers Food4Less, Foods Co., Ralphs and Walmart and new participants Albertsons, Raley's and SaveMart.

"I speak for thousands of Californians when I say thank you to Riviana Foods for providing much needed resources and helping us nourish our neighbors in need," said Yulanda Smith, Vice President External Affairs, California Association of Food Banks. "We very much appreciate the continued support and partnership in our mission to fight hunger in California."

RiceSelect® products are available throughout the United States, with growing distribution across California.

For more information, visit www.RiceSelect.com.

ABOUT RIVIANA FOODS INC.

Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes RiceSelect®, Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, and Tilda®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

All RiceSelect® products are made with the finest ingredients using high standards and rigorous attention to detail. Each product provides a special quality, taste, or texture, making it perfectly suited for a wide variety of recipe applications. The RiceSelect® product line includes rice varieties such as Arborio, Royal Blend®, Jasmati®, Texmati®, and Sushi Rice, as well as Couscous, Pearl Couscous, Orzo and Quinoa varieties.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF FOOD BANKS

Since the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) formed in 1997, it has grown into a powerful network leading the fight against hunger in California with a shared belief that access to food is a fundamental right. CAFB partners with 43 food banks who support 6,000+ community-based organizations, as well as 200+ agricultural partners with a common mission: to end hunger. Through collaborative partnerships. CAFB is a collective force making equitable access to food the standard, not the exception. For more information about CAFB, please visit cafoodbanks.org.

SOURCE Riviana Foods