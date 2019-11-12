Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services Markets, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $49.8 Billion, Driven by Compound Growth of 46.6%

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 12, 2019, 09:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$49.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 46.6%.

VoIP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 50.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19 Billion by the year 2025, VoIP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 51.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, VoIP will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 44.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Bharti Airtel Ltd.
  • Deutsche Telekom AG
  • Interop Technologies
  • KT Corporation
  • Orange SA
  • Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
  • Rogers Communications, Inc.
  • SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
  • Telefnica SA
  • Telia Company AB
  • Verizon Communications, Inc.
  • Vodafone Group PLC

Key Topics Covered:
 
1. Market Overview

2. Focus on Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88lycw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services Markets, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $49.8 Billion, Driven by Compound Growth of 46.6%

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 12, 2019, 09:00 ET